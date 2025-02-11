RadioandMusic
News |  11 Feb 2025

Ferozi revolutionizes desi Hip-Hop with daring debut album

MUMBAI: Get ready for the electrifying evolution of Desi hip-hop as FEROZI, a trailblazing six-member collective, is set to take center stage with its explosive debut album. Helmed by the visionary Lambardar MC SQUARE along with Gurjar HB, MNDP, SkyMeriJaan, Mark Bhatia, and producer ZeroToOne, this powerhouse group is rewriting the rules of Indian hip-hop with its raw narratives, street-driven ethos, and relentless energy. Hailing from Faridabad, Haryana, these six artists bring their roots and experiences into their music with seven groundbreaking tracks that capture the essence of Desi hip-hop. United by an unbreakable bond and a shared passion for artistic expression, the group is poised to redefine the genre and take it to unparalleled heights.

The group has sent shockwaves with the release of two hard-hitting singles, “Farida Drip” and “51 Garh,” signaling a sonic revolution in the making. “51 Garh” is a statement of swagger and aggression, where the artists unleash their razor-sharp lyricism, firing warning shots at anyone who dares to challenge them. On the other hand, “Farida Drip” is a masterclass in confidence and style, from its ominous opening chord to the commanding vocal delivery, the track is an electrifying showcase of FEROZI’s presence. Backed by ZeroToOne’s thunderous production, it leaves an undeniable mark with every beat.

The album titled “FEROZI: THE ARRIVAL” delivers a dynamic fusion of emotions and categories, featuring five additional stellar tracks that explore a spectrum of musical expressions. "Agony" is a thoughtful single that delves into the soulful and thought-provoking side of hip-hop where the artists reflect on injustices and the pursuit of self-discovery. "Let It Be" expresses the anguish of love and desire, acceptance, and moving on. "Look! This Is Love" unveils a tender, melodic R&B ballad where the singers express their emotions, pleading for love to stay. "No ID" ignites the energy with its infectious beats, lyrical agility, and humor, making it a guaranteed party anthem. "Trials," which concludes the album, is a dramatic work of art that dives into the themes of life and death, incorporating mythological motifs to convey the notion that nothing accompanies us beyond death.

“FEROZI is more than just music, it’s a movement that weaves intricate lyricism into modern musical production! We are here to revolutionize and shake up Desi hip-hop with stories straight from the streets, beats that resonate like a call to action, and lyrics that demand attention. ‘Farida Drip’ and ‘51 Garh’ were just our initial sparks and now the full force has arrived! Our debut album is filled with raw energy, deep emotions, and pure fire, seven tracks that will hit you hard and linger in your mind. This is Desi hip-hop like you’ve never experienced before,” said the collective FEROZI.

Each track on the album is a bold statement to FEROZI’s fearless artistry, seamlessly fusing raw emotions, street wisdom, and unstoppable energy. Through their craft, the group aims to reshape the Desi Hip-Hop landscape by breaking barriers and introducing a sound that is fresh, powerful, and unapologetically real. This is just the beginning–FEROZI is here to stay, and they’re only getting louder. Fans can brace themselves for even more fire, grit, and game-changing music as they carve their legacy in the Indian hip-hop revolution.

