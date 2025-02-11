Classical Music may influence unborn Babies’ heartbeats, study finds

MUMBAI: Classical music has long been known for its calming effects, but new research suggests it might do more than just soothe the mind—it could actually impact the heartbeats of unborn babies.
A recent study led by Claudia Lerma (National Institute of Cardiology Ignacio Chávez) and Eric Alonso Abarca-Castro (Metropolitan Autonomous University Campus Lerma) found that when fetuses hear classical music, their heartbeats change in unique ways, potentially aiding early development after birth.
Heart rate variability is a crucial indicator of fetal nervous system development, reflecting both healthy growth and potential stress. In this study, 37 pregnant volunteers participated, with their babies’ heart rates monitored while listening to two classical pieces: The Swan by Camille Saint-Saëns and Arpa de Oro by Abundio Martínez. The music was played through specialized headphones placed on the participants’ bellies, at a safe volume comparable to normal conversation.
These findings highlight the fascinating connection between music and prenatal development, reinforcing the idea that classical melodies may offer more than just relaxation—they might play a role in shaping early life itself.
