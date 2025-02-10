SHEENA THAKURR releases her much-awaited single "Rehh Naa" with a stunning underwater music video

MUMBAI: After six years of meticulous crafting, SHEENA THAKURR has finally released the music video for her treasured creation, Rehh Naa, on 6th February at 11:11 AM—a date deeply personal to her, as it also marks her father’s birthday. The song, now available on Spotify and other major streaming platforms, is accompanied by a breathtaking underwater music video, shot at a lavish farmhouse with a custom-built pool designed for underwater shoots, owned by Sumer Verma.

The ethereal visuals, combined with the haunting melody, make Rehh Naa a soul-stirring experience. At the song’s launch event, SHEENA THAKURR shared, "Kaafi mushkil jagah se likha hai yeh gaana… shayad iss wajah se bohot sundar hai." This is the first song she ever wrote seriously, six years ago, pouring her deepest emotions into every lyric.

She described it as a delicate plea—a whisper of longing, capturing the bittersweet feeling of holding onto someone who is already slipping away. The music video beautifully mirrors this emotion, featuring a love interest who keeps appearing and disappearing, symbolizing the instability and confusion of a “situationship”. The music production of Rehh Naa was helmed by Noor Parmar, who played a crucial role in bringing the soundscape and the music video to life.

As for the visually stunning setting, SHEENA THAKURR found Sumer Verma—whose location became the backdrop for this cinematic masterpiece—through Alia Bhatt’s Instagram. The entire team came together to create a seamless blend of sound and storytelling, making this not just a song but a deeply immersive experience. Speaking about the process, SHEENA THAKURR expressed, “Every second of this song and music video has been made with so much love; that’s why it’s not just a piece of art, it’s a piece of love.” From the audio production to the visual execution, every member of the crew dedicated their heart and soul into making Rehh Naa the masterpiece it is today. The unique selling point of this project is the immense love and passion poured into it by every single person involved.

Brimming with sincerity and vulnerability, Rehh Naa is a song for anyone who has ever grappled with unspoken emotions and silent heartbreaks. As fans embrace this deeply moving creation, SHEENA THAKURR’s journey as an artist takes a powerful leap forward, setting the stage for an extraordinary career filled with evocative and timeless music. Go watch the video for yourself and experience the magic of Rehh Naa!