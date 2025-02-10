Prajakta Koli and Taaruk Raina's unveil a bold new look- What's the big reveal?

MUMBAI: The internet is buzzing, and for good reason! Actor Prajakta Koli and Taaruk Raina, the beloved faces from Mismatched, have sent the internet into a full-blown meltdown with a stunning video teaser for Raazdariyan! And honestly? We can’t keep calm!

Sung by Sagar Bhatia, with music by Gaurav Chatterji, lyrics by Ginny Diwan, and directed by Raj Mehta, Raazdariyan sets the stage for a visually stunning and emotionally gripping experience. The teaser offers fleeting glimpses of passion and mystery, with Prajakta and Taaruk embracing bold, never-seen-before looks that have fans completely hooked.

With Mismatched’s Dimple and Rishi having gone their separate ways, could this be a surprising new on-screen equation no one saw coming? The comments section is ablaze with theories! Adding fuel to the fire, the duo’s chemistry in the teaser is undeniable, set against a beautiful soundtrack that lingers long after the teaser ends.

The actors have tagged renowned singer – composer & performer, Sagar Bhatia along with Raj Mehta, the seasoned director of Jug Jug Jeeyo. This teaser drop has “major reveal incoming” written all over it and looks like we’re in for a cinematic music video experience.

Stay tuned because this might just be the biggest plot twist of the season!