"Music and animals both heal in ways that words cannot," says Jubin Nautiyal as he embarks on a spiritual journey with 'Shiv Kailasho Ke Vasi'

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal breathes new life into the iconic folk bhajan Shankar Sankar Harna, previously covered by legends like Hansraj, Rishab, Mohit Chauhan, and many more. His latest release, Shiv Kailasho Ke Vasi, is more than just a song- it’s a heartfelt journey of devotion and companionship. Featuring his real-life furry friend, the music video beautifully captures the bond between man, music, and an unwavering companion on a soulful journey.

Speaking about this special connection, Jubin shares, "Music and animals both heal in ways words cannot. This song is not just about devotion to the divine but also about the unconditional love and loyalty that only a pet can give. Every journey feels a little less lonely when you have your best friend by your side."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, with music & lyrics rooted in tradition, Shiv Kailasho Ke Vasi is out now!