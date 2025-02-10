Mahindra Percussion Festival honours Ustad Zakir Hussain with a stellar lineup

MUMBAI: Mahindra Group has been at the forefront of the movement to preserve ancient traditions of Indian musical heritage through their cultural initiative, the Mahindra Percussion Festival. After the resounding success of its first two editions, the festival is back for its third edition. This year, the festival will be a homage to the enduring legacy of Padma Vibhushan, the late Ustad Zakir Hussain, through a myriad group of celebrated homegrown talents on March 1st and 2nd, 2025, at the Prestige Centre of Performing Arts, Bengaluru.

Ustad Zakir Hussain was the tour de force behind evoking the transcendental nature of music, which is not merely limited to geographical boundaries and gharanas. Through his innovative and mesmerising musical endeavours, he helped Indian classical music gain global status, and the third edition will celebrate this novel outlook of his towards music as a universal entity.

The Mahindra Percussion Festival, for the last two editions, witnessed some of the most celebrated artists from the country, as well as the globe, perform a musical symphony, uniting diverse sounds and rhythms in an amphitheatre. The latest edition will combine the spirit of traditional as well as modern sensibilities of percussion through renowned ensembles and soloists.

On the first day, the audience will revel in the magic of globally renowned virtuoso percussionist Trilok Gurtu. Known as a ‘serial collaborator' in the world of music, Trilok Gurtu is a disciple of the nontraditional principle of classical music tradition: freedom just within a discipline. Having collaborated with legends like L. Shankar, John McLaughlin, Ustad Zakir Hussain, and others, the artist will bring a world-class set of different rhythms from around the world.

Another remarkable set of the evening will be Aruna Sairam’s Thrillana Project. Aruna Sairam is an important name in the Carnatic world, and during the third edition, she, along with a bunch of diverse talents, will weave an aural tapestry. The project includes artists like Sangeet Haldipur, BC Manjunath, Jyotsana Srikanth, Arun Kumar, Giridhar Udupa, and Shalini Mohan. The artists will bring a chapter from mythology to life through sonic storytelling.

Son of noted tabla player late Pt. Prabhakar Chary and tutelage of maestro Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan, Ravi Chary will also enthral the attendees with his solo project ‘Crossing.’ The album was launched by Zakir Hussain himself and featured some of the previous performers at the festival, like Ranjit Barot, Taufiq Qureshi, and others.

The second day will present the new sound of Indian percussion, with composer Ranjit Barot and theatre director Roysten Abel staging their musical production, BeatRoute. This musical ode bridges the past and present, the masculine and feminine, and the everyday with the divine, amalgamating folk rhythms with modern electronic music and Barot’s drumming.

SNAX, a musical duo from Chennai, will fuse the energy of rock, metal, and jazz by Ramkumar Kanakarajan to the soothing aura of mridangam by Sumesh Narayanan, at the culmination of ancient and contemporary music.

Jay Shah, Vice President -Cultural Outreach at Mahindra Group, said, “The Mahindra Percussion Festival aims to put Percussion on centre-stage. It explores the multitude of percussive instruments and styles - some are known but many of which remain relatively unknown. In line with all of our Cultural Outreach programs, this festival, too, discovers, inspires and celebrates artists and artforms”

VG Jairam, Founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions, said, “Mahindra Percussion is more than a festival; it's a journey into the soul of rhythm. Through masterful curation with stalwarts such as Trilok Gurtu, Aruna Sairam, Ranjit Barrot, Ravi Chary, Sumesh Narayan, and Roystel Abel, we bridge tradition and innovation, inviting fans to discover the universal language of beats, where every pulse tells a story and every rhythm sparks a connection.”

Mahindra Percussion Festival strives to curate a set of artists who bring a unique energy, rooted in the diverse culture of music and percussion. Through collaborations, bringing together the new and old, the festival contributes uniquely to the world of music, creating new harmonies. The coming together of varied sensibilities is the perfect tribute to the legacy of Ustad Zakir Hussain who envisioned a world that creates a dialogue through music, transcending the geographical boundaries. The two-day musical gala will unite the symphonies from the heartland and the West, giving an immersive aural experience to fans and aficionados alike.