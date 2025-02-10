RadioandMusic
News |  10 Feb 2025 13:35 |  By RnMTeam

King of K-pop G-DRAGON announces first album in 12 Years 'Übermensch'

MUMBAI: Global Korean superstar G-DRAGON thrills fans worldwide with the announcement of his forthcoming new album 'Übermensch', slated for release on February 25th via Galaxy Corporation and their partnership with leading independent record label EMPIRE. Fans can pre-order and pre-save the album HERE.

Widely recognized as the king of K-pop, G-DRAGON will give fans eight tracks on 'Übermensch', including previously released songs “POWER” and “HOME SWEET HOME (feat. TAEYANG & DAESUNG)”.

While fans await new music to be released, they continue to enjoy and show up in force for the previously released “POWER” — a high energy, infectious K-pop record featuring G-DRAGON’s undeniable vocals cutting through the track — and “HOME SWEET HOME (feat. TAEYANG & DAESUNG)" — a nostalgic reunion with fellow BIGBANG members TAEYANG and DAESUNG, with a poignant message of reconnection and continuity. Together, the two tracks have garnered over 300 million streams and counting.

G-DRAGON has kicked off 2025 with many major cultural moments: appearing on the cover of Vogue Korea, sitting front row at the CHANEL Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture Show in Paris and a megawatt, charismatic performance at the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes 2025 stadium show in Paris.

As more details will be released over the next few weeks, fans are encouraged to watch his socials for announcements and updates HERE.

 

