News |  10 Feb 2025 12:01 |  By RnMTeam

Kayden Sharma sets the stage ablaze with T-Series' latest smash hit 'Aiyo'!

MUMBAI: From MTV Hustle to the big leagues, Kayden Sharma is back with a track that’s about to take over! ‘Aiyo’ with Jaya Rohilla, featuring Divyanggi Rajput, drops on 11th February on T-Series, with visionary director Prince bringing it to life. With Bhushan Kumar backing this powerhouse track, expect nothing less than a full-blown anthem.

Kayden says, “There’s no formula, no overthinking—just a track that came together exactly how it was meant to. If it connects, it connects and something tells me this one will. Big moves loading. Aiyo is around the corner, and once it’s here, there’s no looking back."

Get ready- 'Aiyo’ is coming for your speakers!

