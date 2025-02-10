RadioandMusic
News |  10 Feb 2025 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

Globally acclaimed seven-member girl group XG makes their McDonald's TV commercial debut!

MUMBAI: The globally acclaimed 7-member Hiphop/R&B-inspired girl group XG, known for their impressive achievements in just three years since debut, has made their first-ever appearance in a McDonald's TV commercial, which airs from today, February 10.

In addition to the release of the web movie "Fandom Feast (McDonald's Live Party) with XG", three new McDonald's TV commercials will be rolled out sequentially. For their first TV commercial, XG appears in "McDonald's GALAXY," a special space-themed McDonald’s store created exclusively for this campaign. Dressed in unique alien-inspired outfits, they join ALPHAZ enjoying a #FandomFeast together in the ad.

"Fandom Feast (McDonald's Live Party)" is an exciting new concept that lets fans join a real-time McDonald’s party, enjoying the same menu as their favorite artists via live streaming.
On Wednesday, February 19, XG will host "#FandomFeast: McFries Feast", where they will share McDonald's French Fries® with viewers in a live broadcast on McDonald's official TikTok and YouTube channels.

To celebrate the campaign, a special 'McDonald's GALAXY Exhibition' will be held at Hakkakukan, Harajuku, from February 19 to February 23. Fans will get to see exclusive items, including the outfits worn by XG in the commercial and behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot—only available at this event. Don’t miss this unique experience!

The TV commercial features XG’s remixed track 'IN THE RAIN (McDonald's REMIXX),' created specifically for this campaign. Originally released in November as part of XG’s 2nd mini-album ‘AWE,’ the song made its debut on the Billboard 200 album chart. The remix is now available for streaming on TikTok and Instagram starting today, February 10.

Fresh off their Nagoya performances for their first world tour, 'XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL,'' XG is set to continue their Japan tour in Tokyo, Fukuoka, and Osaka, followed by Australia (Sydney, Melbourne) in February and China (Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu) in March. The tour will also expand to South America later this year.

Additionally, in April 2025, XG will become the only Japanese artist to perform at Coachella 2025, one of the largest music festivals in the U.S.

Tags
XG McDonald music
