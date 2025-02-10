Globally acclaimed seven-member girl group XG makes their McDonald's TV commercial debut!

MUMBAI: The globally acclaimed 7-member Hiphop/R&B-inspired girl group XG, known for their impressive achievements in just three years since debut, has made their first-ever appearance in a McDonald's TV commercial, which airs from today, February 10.
In addition to the release of the web movie "Fandom Feast (McDonald's Live Party) with XG", three new McDonald's TV commercials will be rolled out sequentially. For their first TV commercial, XG appears in "McDonald's GALAXY," a special space-themed McDonald’s store created exclusively for this campaign. Dressed in unique alien-inspired outfits, they join ALPHAZ enjoying a #FandomFeast together in the ad.
"Fandom Feast (McDonald's Live Party)" is an exciting new concept that lets fans join a real-time McDonald’s party, enjoying the same menu as their favorite artists via live streaming.
On Wednesday, February 19, XG will host "#FandomFeast: McFries Feast", where they will share McDonald's French Fries® with viewers in a live broadcast on McDonald's official TikTok and YouTube channels.
To celebrate the campaign, a special 'McDonald's GALAXY Exhibition' will be held at Hakkakukan, Harajuku, from February 19 to February 23. Fans will get to see exclusive items, including the outfits worn by XG in the commercial and behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot—only available at this event. Don’t miss this unique experience!
The TV commercial features XG’s remixed track 'IN THE RAIN (McDonald's REMIXX),' created specifically for this campaign. Originally released in November as part of XG’s 2nd mini-album ‘AWE,’ the song made its debut on the Billboard 200 album chart. The remix is now available for streaming on TikTok and Instagram starting today, February 10.
Fresh off their Nagoya performances for their first world tour, 'XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL,'' XG is set to continue their Japan tour in Tokyo, Fukuoka, and Osaka, followed by Australia (Sydney, Melbourne) in February and China (Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu) in March. The tour will also expand to South America later this year.
Additionally, in April 2025, XG will become the only Japanese artist to perform at Coachella 2025, one of the largest music festivals in the U.S.
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more
MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more
MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more
Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more
MUMBAI: From MTV Hustle to the big leagues, Kayden Sharma is back with a track that’s about to take over! ‘Aiyo’ with Jaya Rohilla, featuring...read more
MUMBAI: Composer-singer Dhiru presents his latest independent Marathi single, 'Jevlis Ka', a vibrant pop anthem that introduces a fresh and exciting...read more
MUMBAI: Mahindra Group has been at the forefront of the movement to preserve ancient traditions of Indian musical heritage through their cultural...read more
MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal breathes new life into the iconic folk bhajan Shankar Sankar Harna, previously covered by legends like Hansraj, Rishab, Mohit...read more
MUMBAI: Is there any song that this multi-talented vocalist can't master? It seems unlikely, given his latest surprise for fans! Well, the versatile...read more