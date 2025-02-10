Following the success of 'Taambdi Chaamdi' and 'Gulabi Sadi', Dhiru's 'Jevlis Ka' poised to take the music world by storm

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Dhiru presents his latest independent Marathi single, 'Jevlis Ka', a vibrant pop anthem that introduces a fresh and exciting sonic experience into the Marathi music scene. Dhiru has not only composed but also lent his voice to this genre-defying track which is playful yet futuristic, modern yet deeply rooted in Marathi sensibilities. Having worked on music production for the background score of acclaimed films, Dhiru brings a dynamic blend of retro funk, dance-pop energy, and hyperpop elements to the song, creating a playful and instantly memorable vibe.

At the heart of the track is a simple yet profound Marathi phrase: ‘Jevlis Ka?’ (Have you eaten?). More than just a casual inquiry, it represents love and care in its most effortless form. Dhiru’s take on this everyday phrase transforms it into a conversational, hook-driven melody that feels modern and easily hummable at the same time. “I had this hook Jevlis Ka? stuck in my head for the longest time. I wanted something young, fresh, and conversational - lyrics that felt like today’s lingo but without trying too hard to be trendy or forced. That balance is tricky because Marathi music has such a strong legacy of deeply meaningful songwriting, and I wanted to bring in that youthful charm without losing authenticity,” shares Dhiru.

This shift toward new age Marathi music has already found a strong audience, as seen with the success of songs like Taambdi Chaamdi and Gulabi Sadi. With independent musicians breaking conventional structures and embracing global influences, Marathi music is expanding into uncharted territories. Dhiru believes 'Jevlis Ka' fits right into this wave. “Listeners today gravitate toward sounds that resonate emotionally and sonically, regardless of language. In other regional industries, such as Punjabi and Hindi, this evolution has already taken shape, seamlessly integrating global influences,” he avers, hoping for the same transformation in the Marathi music scene as well.

Dhiru’s journey in music has been nothing short of remarkable. Apart from his latest foray into independent pop music, he has also been instrumental in shaping the music production of background scores for several notable films, including Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 15, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, among others. The background score of Uri even went on to win a National Award. Dhiru has also composed the music for a short film called Tuesday, which was screened at Cannes. Interestingly, he has accomplished all of this under the name Dhirendra Mulkalwar, and he now steps into a new era of Marathi pop as Dhiru, bringing his fresh, futuristic sound to the forefront.

Dhiru believes the rise of digital platforms has created the perfect space for independent artists like himself to redefine regional music. Artists now have the freedom to experiment, blend different styles, and tell their stories in their own way. “I feel grateful to be creating music in this space. We no longer have to rely on traditional gatekeepers - streaming services, social media, and independent distribution have made it possible for music in any language to reach listeners across the world,” he expresses.

Composed, sung, and produced by Dhiru, with lyrics by Akshayraje Shinde, and mixing and mastering by Prashant Nayar, 'Jevlis Ka' releases on February 7 across all major streaming platforms.