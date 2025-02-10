Boost your motivation with these ten uplifting podcasts

MUMBAI: In today's fast-paced world, staying motivated and focused can be a daunting task. Thankfully, podcasts have become an increasingly popular way to gain inspiration and guidance on-the-go. From renowned self-help experts to thought-provoking storytellers, we've rounded up 10 motivational podcasts to help you reach your full potential.
Whether you're looking to improve your mental wellbeing, overcome obstacles, or simply need a boost of energy, these podcasts are sure to provide the motivation you need to succeed.
1. The School of greatness with Lewis Howes: Join Lewis Howes as he shares inspiring stories of success and interviews with influential guests.
2. The Tony Robbins Podcast: Get ready to unlock your full potential with Tony Robbins' expert advice and inspiring stories.
3. Happier with Gretchen Rubin: Discover practical tips and tricks for achieving happiness with Gretchen Rubin's insightful podcast.
4. The mindset mentor with Rob Dial: Rob Dial's motivational podcast offers advice and guidance on overcoming obstacles and achieving success.
5. Ten percent happier with Dan Harris: Join Dan Harris on his journey to happiness and discover the benefits of meditation and mindfulness.
6. The Mel Robbins podcast: Mel Robbins shares her expertise on building confidence and overcoming self-doubt.
7. Unlocking Us with Brené Brown: Join Brené Brown as she explores topics such as vulnerability, courage, and human connection.
8. Feel better, Live more with Dr. Rangan Chatterjee: Discover simple and effective ways to improve your health and wellbeing with Dr. Chatterjee's expert advice.
9. The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos: Explore the science of happiness with Dr. Laurie Santos and discover practical tips for improving your mental wellbeing.
10. On being with Krista Tippett: Join Krista Tippett as she explores the big questions of life and discovers inspiring stories of hope and resilience.
So why not give these podcasts a try? Whether you're commuting to work, exercising, or simply need a motivational boost, these podcasts are sure to inspire and uplift you.
