RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Feb 2025 11:43 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood Music Project 2025: Gurugram get ready to groove with Badshah, Neha Kakkar and more!

MUMBAI: Gurugram is set to ignite with the rhythm of Bollywood music as it hosts the inaugural YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 (BMP) on February 21st and 22nd at the Backyard Sports Club. This landmark event, a collaboration between EVA Live and TM Ventures Pvt. Ltd., promises an electrifying and expansion celebration of Indian music.

Hailed as Asia's largest Bollywood music event, this meticulously planned, two-day festival will feature over 50 artists spanning 15 genres and performing across two dynamic stages. Attendees can expect more than 32 hours of non-stop musical entertainment, with an anticipated audience exceeding 50,000. This year's festival, themed ‘All The Hits, All The Feels’, celebrates the rich cultural tapestry and universal appeal of Indian music, showcasing its diverse styles and nuanced soundscapes.

The Gurugram edition will feature a truly exceptional mainstage lineup of headliners. Day 1 will culminate with electrifying performances by pop songstress Neha Kakkar and Punjabi music icon Daler Mehndi. Hip hop titan Badshah and Pollywood superstar Gippy Grewal will bring the energy to a close on Day 2.

Beyond the headlining acts, the festival will offer a compelling journey through a spectrum of styles and influences, thereby showcasing a richly diverse tapestry of musical talent and seamlessly blending established artists with a vibrant array of emerging voices. Attendees can look forward to performances from pop sensations like Sunanda Sharma, Asees Kaur, Dhwani Bhanushali and Sona Mohapatra; playback singers Divya Kumar, Romy and Raghav Chaitanya; and regional bands such as the Assam-based Anurag Saikia Collective and New-Delhi based All India Permit. The lineup also features unique acts like indie fusion duo Khosla Raghu and the underground electronica act Prodigy 360. The exploration of genres such as hip-hop, Punjabi, sufi, pop, funk, folk, devotional, classical, ghazal, and electronica will further be amplified with performances by Hargun Kaur, Oh Womaniya, Basant Kur, Devender pal Singh, Wazir Patar and Josh Brar. The festival will also highlight rising stars like Varun Jain, Tanishka Bahl, Khushaara, Bhoomika Bisht, Badal + Skip, Agsy, GD47and Mrunal Shankar.

Badshah states, “Bollywood music is constantly evolving, pushing boundaries and embracing new sounds, and the YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 reflects that perfectly. It's a remarkable platform that cuts across geographies and generations and I'm thrilled to be a part of this celebration that pays homage to Bollywood music, and to connect with the incredible fans in Gurugram who have always supported my journey."

Neha Kakkar states, "The YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 isn't just about the music; it's about the energy, the connection, the feeling that only live Bollywood music can create. I'm bringing all my hits, and I'm so thrilled to share this incredible night with the amazing fans in Gurugram—are you guys ready to rock n roll?!"

Gippy Grewal states, “Bollywood music is all about the incredible diversity of sounds and styles, and the YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 perfectly captures that. I'm thrilled to be a part of this celebration and look forward to sharing my unique sound with the audience in Gurugram."

Beyond the live performances, attendees can anticipate exclusive brand activations, thoughtfully curated food and beverage options, engaging art installations, a vibrant flea market, and dedicated adventure and experiential zones designed to elevate the comprehensive weekend experience.

Tickets to the YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 is available on District by Zomato with price starting INR 1499 and goes up to INR 20,000 across categories – Lounge, VIP and General Access.  

Bollywood Music project is titled by Yes Bank and powered by Magic Moments Music Studio and Tuborg Packaged Drinking Water.

Tags
Bollywood Music Project Badshah Neha Kakkar Yes Bank Magic Moments
Related news
 | 07 Feb 2025

Mic drop, style up: Check out the fashion evolution of India's top music artists

MUMBAI: Indian music and performing artists are increasingly recognized not only for their craft but also for their distinctive fashion sensibilities.

read more
 | 04 Feb 2025

Emiway Bantai drops fire with 'Badshah' - A hip-hop Bollywood mashup!

MUMBAI: Indian rapper Emiway Bantai, renowned for his distinctive style and trailblazing contributions to the independent music scene, has released his latest single, Badshah through Believe Artist Services.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2025

Soundtrack to style: How pop musicians are revolutionizing fashion

MUMBAI: In the vibrant world of music, fashion serves as a powerful form of self-expression, and no one embodies this more than today's pop icons.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2025

Badshah unleashes a catchy gaming-music mashup with 'Imma Be Your Pokémon'!

MUMBAI: Badshah is back with a bang! The Indian rapper and singer has just dropped his brand-new song, "Imma Be Your Pokémon", and it's already generating buzz. The official music video, featuring Sharvi Yadav and Sahher Bambba, is out now.

read more
 | 29 Jan 2025

5 Indian Rappers who surprised the music fanatics in 2024, What's Next?

MUMBAI: As the new year begins music enthusiasts in India have high expectations which have naturally risen high now that artists are creating a stormy buzz with their music among netizens.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music tests new video toggle placement in now playing redesign

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more

Spotify and Warner Music ink Multi-Year deal to reshape streaming with new subscription tiers

MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more

Music Biz 2025 unveils Agenda for first-ever Atlanta conference

MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more

Spotify Forecasts strong Q1 Profit, shares surge over 9% amid growth and cost cuts

Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more

Apple Music rolls out limited-time Six-Month subscription at Just $2.99

MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Kayden Sharma sets the stage ablaze with T-Series' latest smash hit 'Aiyo'!

MUMBAI: From MTV Hustle to the big leagues, Kayden Sharma is back with a track that’s about to take over! ‘Aiyo’ with Jaya Rohilla, featuring...read more

2
Following the success of 'Taambdi Chaamdi' and 'Gulabi Sadi', Dhiru's 'Jevlis Ka' poised to take the music world by storm

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Dhiru presents his latest independent Marathi single, 'Jevlis Ka', a vibrant pop anthem that introduces a fresh and exciting...read more

3
Mahindra Percussion Festival honours Ustad Zakir Hussain with a stellar lineup

MUMBAI: Mahindra Group has been at the forefront of the movement to preserve ancient traditions of Indian musical heritage through their cultural...read more

4
"Music and animals both heal in ways that words cannot," says Jubin Nautiyal as he embarks on a spiritual journey with 'Shiv Kailasho Ke Vasi'

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal breathes new life into the iconic folk bhajan Shankar Sankar Harna, previously covered by legends like Hansraj, Rishab, Mohit...read more

5
Ed Sheeran's South Indian sojourn! Sings Telugu song with Shilpa Rao

MUMBAI: Is there any song that this multi-talented vocalist can't master? It seems unlikely, given his latest surprise for fans! Well, the versatile...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games