News |  07 Feb 2025 14:54 |  By RnMTeam

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma announces India’s biggest classical music tour

MUMBAI: As India experiences a vibrant renaissance in the live music industry with classical music gaining more mainstream appreciation, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, the youngest and last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, and a scion of the esteemed Rikhi Ram musical instrument dynasty, announces India’s biggest ever classical music national tour under brand new IP Team Innovation Cultural.

Titled ‘Sitar For Mental Health’, this immersive, multi-sensory 10-city tour presented and produced by Team Innovation, India's leading live entertainment management company, is poised to redefine the connection between classical music and contemporary well-being. The family-friendly tour designed to delight audiences across all ages will travel to cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Chandigarh between April and May of 2025.

This tour arrives at a pivotal moment, coinciding with a remarkable surge in classical music consumption among millennial and Gen Z demographics, as evidenced by recent streaming platform data. Sharma's visionary approach seamlessly blends the profound traditions of Indian classical music with cutting-edge wellness modalities. Following a successful series of performances across the United States and Canada, this extensive India tour represents the most ambitious presentation of ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ to date.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma states, "We are witnessing a fascinating cultural shift. Ancient ragas are resonating with contemporary listeners in profoundly new ways. Classical music isn't just surviving in the digital age; it's thriving. Young people are increasingly drawn to the transformative power of these age-old melodies, recognizing the emotional depth and resonance they offer, often absent in much of today's music."

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, underscores the tour's cultural significance and adds, "We stand at the threshold of a transformative chapter in India's musical history. Classical music has transcended traditional boundaries, evolving into a dynamic force within mainstream culture. At Team Innovation Cultural, we understand that today's audiences crave authentic and meaningful experiences. This tour embodies that fusion of tradition and innovation, demonstrating the enduring power and relevance of classical music in the 21st century."

The 120-minute performances offer a reimagined concert experience, seamlessly weaving the enchanting sounds of the sitar with innovative sound healing techniques. Each event creates a unique, contemplative atmosphere where timeless ragas intersect with contemporary wellness practices, highlighting the profound ability of classical music to address mod ern challenges, particularly in the realm of mental health. The tour invites audiences to explore the therapeutic potential of these ancient musical forms, offering a powerful and deeply moving experience.

Tickets for the tour are live on www.district.in. Ticket prices begin from INR 1499/- onwards. The tour is sponsored by HSBC.
Launched in December 2024, Team Innovation Cultural is a groundbreaking initiative launched by Team Innovation bridging India's rich heritage and contemporary artistic expression.  This visionary platform fosters cultural sustainability and artistic innovation by cultivating dialogue between traditional art forms and modern interpretations.  Its inaugural event, headlined by global spiritual mentor Radhika Das, exemplified this mission, creating a transformative experience resonating with diverse audiences while honoring the spiritual foundations of Indian culture.  Looking ahead, Team Innovation Cultural will curate immersive experiences, foster collaborations, create platforms for dialogue, develop sustainable preservation models, and facilitate audience engagement, ultimately serving as a catalyst for cultural renaissance.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma belongs to a world-renowned family of musical instrument makers, a business started by his grandfather in 1920, in Lahore of undivided India. He picked up the instrument at the age of 10 and is the youngest and last disciple of world icon Pandit Ravi Shankar. In 2022, he was invited to perform his ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ set in the U.S. President Joe Biden’s annual Diwali celebrations and even made it to the President’s Instagram account.  His admiration within the music industry has been significantly notable that he became the first sitarist of his generation to give a solo performance at the NGR Stadium in Houston Texas that attracted a live audience of 60,000+ people and 500+ million at-home live viewers. He also performed at Woodstock 50 Reunion (50 years of Woodstock Festival), paying tribute to the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar. Rishab has a bachelor’s degree in music production and economics from Queens College, The City University of New York.

