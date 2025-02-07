Nigerian singer-songwriter Joeboy kicks off 2025 with an evocative single 'SMH'

MUMBAI: Following an exciting 2024 with the release of his stellar two-pack project Adenuga x Concerning and an assist on “Dia Dia” by Chinese hip hop star Vinida Weng, Nigerian hitmaker, Joeboy is gearing up to shake up 2025 as well starting with his single, “SMH” set for release on February 7th, 2025. The release coincides with the first anniversary of the artist’s record label, Young Legend.
“SMH” sits as one of Joeboy’s most ambitious attempts yet. It samples “Neela Nilave” (a Tamil song from the album “Mandhera Vasal”) backed by an intricate bounce and wispy production by longtime collaborator, Tempoe (“Sip (Alcohol)”, “Don’t Call Me Back”, “Better”).
On the mid-tempo number, Joeboy enters a contemplative head space as he delivers soulful vocals while directly addressing his love interest on the pitfalls of their relationship. Speaking on the track, he said, “There’s a certain clarity of mind that hits you when you finally understand that not all relationships are supposed to last forever. Some are better as phases with lessons to learn. Simple as. Whatever seems to be missing no matter how hard you try is missing for a reason.”
With “SMH”, Joeboy continues to showcase his abilities as an artist and businessman of international repute with limitless drive and inspiration.
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more
MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more
MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more
Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more
MUMBAI: Lisa has unveiled the music video for Born Again, the first track from her highly anticipated solo album Alter Ego, featuring American...read more
MUMBAI: Indian music and performing artists are increasingly recognized not only for their craft but also for their distinctive fashion...read more
MUMBAI: What makes Jaideep Ahlawat such a fantastic performer? Whether playing a menacing antagonist or a layered protagonist, he is unmatched. As...read more
MUMBAI: For those who appreciate sentimental ballads or seek a song that resonates on a deeper level, 'Jane Tu' is an absolute must-listen. In the...read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish fans are up in arms after Beyoncé took home the coveted Album of the Year award at this year’s Grammys, marking her first win...read more