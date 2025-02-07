Nigerian singer-songwriter Joeboy kicks off 2025 with an evocative single 'SMH'

MUMBAI: Following an exciting 2024 with the release of his stellar two-pack project Adenuga x Concerning and an assist on “Dia Dia” by Chinese hip hop star Vinida Weng, Nigerian hitmaker, Joeboy is gearing up to shake up 2025 as well starting with his single, “SMH” set for release on February 7th, 2025. The release coincides with the first anniversary of the artist’s record label, Young Legend.

“SMH” sits as one of Joeboy’s most ambitious attempts yet. It samples “Neela Nilave” (a Tamil song from the album “Mandhera Vasal”) backed by an intricate bounce and wispy production by longtime collaborator, Tempoe ( “Sip (Alcohol)”, “Don’t Call Me Back”, “Better” ).

On the mid-tempo number, Joeboy enters a contemplative head space as he delivers soulful vocals while directly addressing his love interest on the pitfalls of their relationship. Speaking on the track, he said, “There’s a certain clarity of mind that hits you when you finally understand that not all relationships are supposed to last forever. Some are better as phases with lessons to learn. Simple as. Whatever seems to be missing no matter how hard you try is missing for a reason.”

With “SMH”, Joeboy continues to showcase his abilities as an artist and businessman of international repute with limitless drive and inspiration.