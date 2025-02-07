RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Feb 2025 15:43 |  By RnMTeam

Nigerian singer-songwriter Joeboy kicks off 2025 with an evocative single 'SMH'

MUMBAI: Following an exciting 2024 with the release of his stellar two-pack project Adenuga x Concerning and an assist on “Dia Dia” by Chinese hip hop star Vinida Weng, Nigerian hitmaker, Joeboy is gearing up to shake up 2025 as well starting with his single, “SMH” set for release on February 7th, 2025. The release coincides with the first anniversary of the artist’s record label, Young Legend.

“SMH” sits as one of Joeboy’s most ambitious attempts yet. It samples “Neela Nilave” (a Tamil song from the album “Mandhera Vasal”) backed by an intricate bounce and wispy production by longtime collaborator, Tempoe  (“Sip (Alcohol)”,Don’t Call Me Back”, “Better).

On the mid-tempo number, Joeboy enters a contemplative head space as he delivers soulful vocals while directly addressing his love interest on the pitfalls of their relationship. Speaking on the track, he said, “There’s a certain clarity of mind that hits you when you finally understand that not all relationships are supposed to last forever. Some are better as phases with lessons to learn. Simple as. Whatever seems to be missing no matter how hard you try is missing for a reason.”

With “SMH”, Joeboy continues to showcase his abilities as an artist and businessman of international repute with limitless drive and inspiration.

 

Tags
Joeboy Nigerian SMH music Songs
Related news
 | 07 Feb 2025

A timeless ode to love: 'Jane Tu' from 'Chhava' steals hearts

MUMBAI: For those who appreciate sentimental ballads or seek a song that resonates on a deeper level, 'Jane Tu' is an absolute must-listen.

read more
 | 07 Feb 2025

Mic drop, style up: Check out the fashion evolution of India's top music artists

MUMBAI: Indian music and performing artists are increasingly recognized not only for their craft but also for their distinctive fashion sensibilities.

read more
 | 07 Feb 2025

Biig Piig unleashes her magnum opus: The daring and innovative '11:11'

MUMBAI: Today, Biig Piig unveils her long-awaited debut album, 11:11, out now via RCA Records. The record showcases her signature blend of ethereal vocals, genre-blurring production, and introspective lyricism, marking a bold new chapter in her artistry. Listen [HERE].

read more
 | 07 Feb 2025

Lisa drops star-studded 'Born Again' MV featuring Doja Cat & RAYE ahead of Solo Album release

MUMBAI: Lisa has unveiled the music video for Born Again, the first track from her highly anticipated solo album Alter Ego, featuring American rapper-singer Doja Cat and British singer-songwriter RAYE.

read more
 | 07 Feb 2025

Coldplay debuts ‘Man in The Moon’ music video filmed in Singapore

MUMBAI: Coldplay today released the music video for their track ‘Man in The Moon’ from the extended Full Moon Edition of the band’s latest international number one album Moon Music. ‘Man in The Moon’ is one of three additional original songs on Moon Music (Full Moon Edition).

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music tests new video toggle placement in now playing redesign

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is experimenting with a new placement for its “Video” toggle, moving it froread more

Spotify and Warner Music ink Multi-Year deal to reshape streaming with new subscription tiers

MUMBAI: Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year agreement aimed at expanding read more

Music Biz 2025 unveils Agenda for first-ever Atlanta conference

MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more

Spotify Forecasts strong Q1 Profit, shares surge over 9% amid growth and cost cuts

Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more

Apple Music rolls out limited-time Six-Month subscription at Just $2.99

MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lisa drops star-studded 'Born Again' MV featuring Doja Cat & RAYE ahead of Solo Album release

MUMBAI: Lisa has unveiled the music video for Born Again, the first track from her highly anticipated solo album Alter Ego, featuring American...read more

2
Mic drop, style up: Check out the fashion evolution of India's top music artists

MUMBAI: Indian music and performing artists are increasingly recognized not only for their craft but also for their distinctive fashion...read more

3
Happy Birthday Jaideep Ahlawat! Unforgettable audio and screen hits by the prolific actor

MUMBAI: What makes Jaideep Ahlawat such a fantastic performer? Whether playing a menacing antagonist or a layered protagonist, he is unmatched. As...read more

4
A timeless ode to love: 'Jane Tu' from 'Chhava' steals hearts

MUMBAI: For those who appreciate sentimental ballads or seek a song that resonates on a deeper level, 'Jane Tu' is an absolute must-listen. In the...read more

5
Billie Eilish fans furious over Grammy Snub as Beyoncé wins album of the Year, Tears of disappointment or joy?

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish fans are up in arms after Beyoncé took home the coveted Album of the Year award at this year’s Grammys, marking her first win...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games