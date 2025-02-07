RadioandMusic
News |  07 Feb 2025 15:01 |  By RnMTeam

Loveyapa, Dhadak 2 to Jaane Kyun Dil Jaanta Hai, 5 love stories for every romantic, this Valentine's season!

MUMBAI: What makes for the ideal Valentine’s Day date? Most would say good food, great wine and greater company! Well…why not do something different? How about adding a dash of romantic art to this occasion! Films, shows and audio series can serve as the perfect excuse to stay in and bond deeper this Valentine’s. Here are 5 love-tastic titles that will spark up your Valentine’s plans:
 
1. Bandish Bandits (Prime Video)
 
This web series blends music and love! Bandish Bandits is a musical drama that explores romance through the eyes of its central characters Radhe and Tamanna. Two star crossed souls, this pair is brought together for their love of music, and ironically grow apart because of the same reason. The first season will give you butterflies. The second one will break your heart, and heal it again! The best binge-watch experience for Valentines. 
 
2. Jaane Kyun Dil Jaanta Hai (Pocket FM)
 
If you and your significant other are audiophiles, Jaane Kyun Dil Jaanta Hai is the perfect audio show for Valentine’s season! In her relentless pursuit of high business recognition, Aanya finds herself caught between the allure of her best friend Nirvaan and the enigmatic Shreya. As Aanya battles for success in a cutthroat industry, she faces the challenge of balancing her professional aspirations with the emotional turmoil of the love triangle. Will she manage to rise to the top without losing herself along the way? Listen to Jaane Kyun Dil Jaanta Hai on Pocket FM this Valentine’s Day. 
 
OR
 
2. Satranga Hai Yeh Ishq (Pocket FM)
 
After her boyfriend's betrayal and losing everything, Mahira entered the world of the novel that she wrote. However, the story began to change drastically, and now Mahira and Adhiraj, the male protagonist in the story, both can't stand each other. To explore this chalk and cheese equation, tune into Satranga Hai Yeh Ishq only on Pocket FM
 
3. LOVEYAPA  (In Theatres)
 
Loveyapa brings a fresh twist to modern-day romance. The story follows Gaurav (played by Junaid Khan) and Baani (played by Khushi Kapoor), whose relationship is put to the ultimate test when their families challenge them to swap phones for a day. This light-hearted series explores trust, love, and the hilarity of misunderstandings, making it a perfect watch for couples this Valentine’s.
 
4. Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Prime Video)
 
Are you a Gen Z couple? Well, then why not catch the most loved modern love story in recent times. Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani tells the magical love story of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, two people poles apart in personality yet magnetic in attraction. When the old-fashioned Rocky falls for new age Rani, sparks and tensions are bound to fly! How this odd couple navigates various hurdles from friends, society and family forms the crux of this incredible romantic drama. 
 
5. DHADAK 2  (In Theatres)
 
This much-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit Dhadak reimagines the challenges of love against societal barriers. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi as Nilesh and Triptii Dimri as Vidhi, the film explores the trials of class, status, and forbidden love in a society that resists their relationship. Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar, Dhadak 2 promises an emotional rollercoaster for every romantic at heart.
