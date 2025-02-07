Lisa drops star-studded 'Born Again' MV featuring Doja Cat & RAYE ahead of Solo Album release

MUMBAI: Lisa has unveiled the music video for Born Again, the first track from her highly anticipated solo album Alter Ego, featuring American rapper-singer Doja Cat and British singer-songwriter RAYE. The visually striking video, released on Friday, showcases the trio in bold monochrome outfits, with Lisa and RAYE dancing through the chorus while Doja Cat delivers a fiery rap verse in the second half.
Lisa’s full album Alter Ego is set to drop on February 28 under her independent label LLOUD, which she launched after parting ways with YG Entertainment alongside fellow Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose. Since founding LLOUD, Lisa has already released three singles: Rockstar, New Woman (featuring Rosalia), and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).
Beyond music, Lisa is also gearing up for her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, premiering February 16 on HBO. The Emmy-winning series, directed by Mike White, features a star-studded cast including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Scott Glenn.
Meanwhile, Doja Cat is preparing for the release of her third studio album, First Of All, expected later this year. RAYE, known for hits like Prada and Escapism, is celebrating Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical).
With Born Again setting the stage, Lisa’s Alter Ego is already shaping up to be a major solo milestone.
