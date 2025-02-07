RadioandMusic
News |  07 Feb 2025 14:50 |  By RnMTeam

Coldplay debuts ‘Man in The Moon’ music video filmed in Singapore

MUMBAI: Coldplay today released the music video for their track ‘Man in The Moon’ from the extended Full Moon Edition of the band’s latest international number one album Moon Music. ‘Man in The Moon’ is one of three additional original songs on Moon Music (Full Moon Edition).

Coldplay said: “While we were in Singapore, we shot the video and captured some of the amazing, young, vibrant people that we had met. We are interested in shooting things in places we have never filmed before and mixing people up as much as possible. It was really fun to have a kind of dance party out in the middle of the water, just us and the otters."

Set against Singapore’s unique cityscape, the video spotlights Singapore’s iconic spots and hidden gems, from the breathtaking Marina Bay to the historic Fort Canning Park and vibrant neighbourhoods.

The ‘Man in The Moon’ music video features youths of diverse backgrounds and identities portrayed by Singapore talents, from striking cosplay artists to daring creatives. Singapore's multi-cultural environment provides a fitting backdrop, where people with different backgrounds and stories converge, embodying the song's theme of unity and shared experiences transcending individual differences. The finale sees the youths coming together at Marina Bay, joining Coldplay on a floating stage built specifically for the music video, as they belt out the chorus.

The latest music video is brought to life by director Ben Mor, known for his work on Coldplay's 'Hymn For The Weekend' music video. It is filmed in partnership with Warner Music Singapore and Singapore Tourism Board.

‘Man in The Moon’ was filmed in January 2024 during the band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour stop in Singapore. An exclusive Coldplay fan party to celebrate Moon Music was held in Singapore on 5 February 2025 at Marina Bay Sands’ newly revamped SkyPark deck, where the music video was premiered.

