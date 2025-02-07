RadioandMusic
07 Feb 2025

Biig Piig unleashes her magnum opus: The daring and innovative '11:11'

MUMBAI: Today, Biig Piig unveils her long-awaited debut album, 11:11, out now via RCA Records. The record showcases her signature blend of ethereal vocals, genre-blurring production, and introspective lyricism, marking a bold new chapter in her artistry. Listen [HERE].

At its core, 11:11 is an exploration of fleeting moments, self-discovery, and the ever-shifting tides of identity. Moving seamlessly between moods and genres, the album captures the push and pull of euphoria and uncertainty. Through hypnotic beats and shimmering synths, Biig Piig crafts a sonic landscape that feels intimate yet universal, drawing listeners into her world of late-night adventures.

The album features a collection of standout tracks, including previously released singles ‘Ponytail’, ‘Favourite Girl’ and ‘One Way Ticket’. Each track highlights a different side of Biig Piig’s ever-evolving sound. ‘Ponytail’ is a vibrant, bass-driven anthem, blending slick electronic production with her effortless vocal delivery. ‘Favourite Girl’ offers a sultry, slow-burning exploration whilst ‘One Way Ticket’ leans into Biig Piig’s knack for storytelling, capturing the restless energy of escape and reinvention.

Speaking about the album, Biig Piig shares: “This record is about moments of clarity - those flashes of realisation when everything makes sense, even if just for a second. It’s about chasing those moments, losing them, and finding them again. I wanted the album to feel fluid, like a dream you don’t want to wake up from. Every song exists in its own world, but together, they tell a story about love, fear, identity, and learning to trust yourself.”

With wide-spread critical acclaim from NME, Dazed, The Guardian, Pitchfork and more, Biig Piig has solidified herself as one of the UK’s most innovative voices. Her genre-defying approach to everyday life has captivated audiences worldwide and her live performances have become known for their immersive energy. After a breakout set at Primavera Sound in 2024, Biig Piig kicks off her headline tour later this month. Full list of dates below.

