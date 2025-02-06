RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Feb 2025 14:07 |  By RnMTeam

SZA reflects on life-changing experience at Isha Foundation: “I Lost My Mind, Then Found It”

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning artist SZA recently shared an emotional Instagram post detailing her transformative experience at the Isha Foundation’s Samyama program in Tamil Nadu.

Posting before-and-after photos, she wrote, “Life is so profound and chaotic and beautiful. I have no words for my Samyama experience. No phone, no mirrors, no eye contact for 8+ days… for a fundamental yapper, I lost my mind—then found it.” She described returning to an overwhelming flood of information about the world and her personal and professional life but noted, “Somehow, it’s all settling quietly and loudly at the same time.”

SZA expressed deep gratitude to the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, and the volunteers who took care of her and her mother, saying, “My love for the process and this life is indescribable. Namaskaram.”

This isn’t her first visit—she previously attended the ashram in 2021 and has spoken about its lasting impact. During her recent trip, she was particularly moved by a music performance from students of Sadhguru Gurukulam Samskriti, a school under the foundation that integrates academics with yoga, martial arts, music, and dance.

Sharing a video of the performance, SZA was in awe of the students’ skill. “The scales, the syncopation, the runs… INSANE… they brought me to TEARS,” she wrote. Inspired by the experience, she even hinted at incorporating their music into future projects, revealing, “I’ve already asked to sample it and sent it to the production gang.”

Founded in 1992, the Isha Foundation continues to attract people from around the world seeking spiritual growth and well-being through its unique programs.

Tags
SZA Isha Foundation I Lost My Mind Then Found It music Singer
Related news
 | 06 Feb 2025

Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with Dolly Parton collab on "Please Please Please" Remix, will the lyrics stay uncensored?

MUMBAI: In a surprising genre-blending move, Sabrina Carpenter has teamed up with country music legend Dolly Parton for a remix of her hit Please Please Please.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2025

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth set to tie the knot, Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai for the grand celebration!

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated wedding of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is finally here! With the big day set for February 7, 2025, the Chopra family is gearing up for a grand celebration.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2025

A Majestic Ode to the Maratha Glory; 'Aaya Re Toofan' By A.R Rahman from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, out now!

MUMBAI: After receiving an astounding response to the trailer and the first song Jaane Tu, the team launched the thunderous warrior anthem ‘Aaya Re Toofan’, the second song from the most awaited historical epic ‘Chhaava’.This electrifying song, composed and sung by the Academy Award-winning A.R.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2025

Billie Eilish fans furious over Grammy Snub as Beyoncé wins album of the Year, Tears of disappointment or joy?

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish fans are up in arms after Beyoncé took home the coveted Album of the Year award at this year’s Grammys, marking her first win in the category after four previous losses between 2008 and 2022.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2025

Justin & Hailey Bieber’s surprise date night, A love rekindled or one last goodbye?

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Baldwin have been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples since their 2018 engagement. However, shocking new reports suggest they may be heading toward a massive $300 million divorce—sending the entertainment world into a frenzy.

read more

RnM Biz

Music Biz 2025 unveils Agenda for first-ever Atlanta conference

MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more

Spotify Forecasts strong Q1 Profit, shares surge over 9% amid growth and cost cuts

Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more

Apple Music rolls out limited-time Six-Month subscription at Just $2.99

MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more

Bay Owl Studios: Redefining Sound Engineering with Passion, Innovation, and Excellence

MUMBAI: From a Deloitte consultant to a leading sound engineer, Varun Parikh’s journey is a testaread more

Mirchi Delhi's 100hr Air-o-thon: Spreading voter awareness non-stop!

Longest Vote Appeal by any Radio Station read more

top# 5 articles

1
Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth set to tie the knot, Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai for the grand celebration!

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated wedding of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is finally here! With the big day set for February 7, 2025, the...read more

2
Justin & Hailey Bieber’s surprise date night, A love rekindled or one last goodbye?

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Baldwin have been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples since their 2018 engagement...read more

3
A Majestic Ode to the Maratha Glory; 'Aaya Re Toofan' By A.R Rahman from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, out now!

MUMBAI: After receiving an astounding response to the trailer and the first song Jaane Tu, the team launched the thunderous warrior anthem ‘Aaya Re...read more

4
Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with Dolly Parton collab on "Please Please Please" Remix, will the lyrics stay uncensored?

MUMBAI: In a surprising genre-blending move, Sabrina Carpenter has teamed up with country music legend Dolly Parton for a remix of her hit Please...read more

5
Singer Shilpa Joshi returns with heartfelt new songs in 2025, exploring the Depths of Heartbreak

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Joshi, known for her soulful voice and emotive performances, is all set to kick-start the new year with not one, but two brand-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games