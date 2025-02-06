SZA reflects on life-changing experience at Isha Foundation: “I Lost My Mind, Then Found It”

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning artist SZA recently shared an emotional Instagram post detailing her transformative experience at the Isha Foundation’s Samyama program in Tamil Nadu.
Posting before-and-after photos, she wrote, “Life is so profound and chaotic and beautiful. I have no words for my Samyama experience. No phone, no mirrors, no eye contact for 8+ days… for a fundamental yapper, I lost my mind—then found it.” She described returning to an overwhelming flood of information about the world and her personal and professional life but noted, “Somehow, it’s all settling quietly and loudly at the same time.”
SZA expressed deep gratitude to the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, and the volunteers who took care of her and her mother, saying, “My love for the process and this life is indescribable. Namaskaram.”
This isn’t her first visit—she previously attended the ashram in 2021 and has spoken about its lasting impact. During her recent trip, she was particularly moved by a music performance from students of Sadhguru Gurukulam Samskriti, a school under the foundation that integrates academics with yoga, martial arts, music, and dance.
Sharing a video of the performance, SZA was in awe of the students’ skill. “The scales, the syncopation, the runs… INSANE… they brought me to TEARS,” she wrote. Inspired by the experience, she even hinted at incorporating their music into future projects, revealing, “I’ve already asked to sample it and sent it to the production gang.”
Founded in 1992, the Isha Foundation continues to attract people from around the world seeking spiritual growth and well-being through its unique programs.
