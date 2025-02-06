Singer Shilpa Joshi returns with heartfelt new songs in 2025, exploring the Depths of Heartbreak

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Joshi, known for her soulful voice and emotive performances, is all set to kick-start the new year with not one, but two brand-new singles that promise to tug at your heartstrings.
Following the success of her previous release, "Jhoothe Laare", Shilpa is now gearing up to release a couple of heartbreak-themed tracks that are sure to resonate with music lovers. When asked about her inspiration behind these new songs, Shilpa shared: "I strongly believe that people connect with heartbreak and pain more quickly than any other emotion. We've all been through our share of ups and downs, and music has a way of validating those feelings. With my new songs, I hope to provide a cathartic experience for my listeners, and help them process their emotions in a healthy way."
Shilpa's upcoming singles are expected to drop in the coming months, and fans can expect a more mature and introspective sound from the singer.
MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more
Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more
MUMBAI: From a Deloitte consultant to a leading sound engineer, Varun Parikh’s journey is a testaread more
Longest Vote Appeal by any Radio Station read more
MUMBAI: In a surprising genre-blending move, Sabrina Carpenter has teamed up with country music legend Dolly Parton for a remix of her hit Please...read more
MUMBAI: After receiving an astounding response to the trailer and the first song Jaane Tu, the team launched the thunderous warrior anthem ‘Aaya Re...read more
MUMBAI: The much-anticipated wedding of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is finally here! With the big day set for February 7, 2025, the...read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish fans are up in arms after Beyoncé took home the coveted Album of the Year award at this year’s Grammys, marking her first win...read more
MUMBAI: Pop sensation Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Baldwin have been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples since their 2018 engagement...read more