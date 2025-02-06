Singer Shilpa Joshi returns with heartfelt new songs in 2025, exploring the Depths of Heartbreak

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Joshi, known for her soulful voice and emotive performances, is all set to kick-start the new year with not one, but two brand-new singles that promise to tug at your heartstrings.

Following the success of her previous release, "Jhoothe Laare", Shilpa is now gearing up to release a couple of heartbreak-themed tracks that are sure to resonate with music lovers. When asked about her inspiration behind these new songs, Shilpa shared: "I strongly believe that people connect with heartbreak and pain more quickly than any other emotion. We've all been through our share of ups and downs, and music has a way of validating those feelings. With my new songs, I hope to provide a cathartic experience for my listeners, and help them process their emotions in a healthy way."

Shilpa's upcoming singles are expected to drop in the coming months, and fans can expect a more mature and introspective sound from the singer.