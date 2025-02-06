Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth set to tie the knot, Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai for the grand celebration!

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated wedding of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is finally here! With the big day set for February 7, 2025, the Chopra family is gearing up for a grand celebration.

Adding to the excitement, Nick Jonas has arrived in Mumbai to join his wife, Priyanka, for the festivities. Their presence has already created a buzz among fans, who are eager to witness the star-studded affair.

Reports also confirm that actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Raghav Chadha, will be attending the wedding, making it a true family affair.

With love, laughter, and Bollywood glamour set to take center stage, Siddharth Chopra’s wedding promises to be a memorable and joyous occasion!