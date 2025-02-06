Justin & Hailey Bieber’s surprise date night, A love rekindled or one last goodbye?

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Baldwin have been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples since their 2018 engagement. However, shocking new reports suggest they may be heading toward a massive $300 million divorce—sending the entertainment world into a frenzy. Despite the speculation, the couple just made their first public appearance, leaving fans questioning what’s really going on.

According to Radar Online, Justin and Hailey were spotted on Tuesday night at The Corner Store, a trendy eatery, in what appeared to be an early Valentine’s Day outing. The couple, who have faced increasing strain in their marriage, seemed to be putting up a united front. Justin, 30, opted for a casual look in a loose trench coat, brown beanie, and black pants, while Hailey, 28, stunned in a sleek leather jacket and black heels.

Fans have been rallying behind the couple on social media, with many hoping they can overcome their rumored struggles. While it’s unclear whether they will address the divorce speculation publicly, their recent outing suggests they are standing strong—at least for now.

As the world watches closely, one thing is certain: Justin and Hailey’s relationship remains a hot topic, and their latest public display only adds to the mystery. Will they fight for love, or are they on the brink of a split? Only time will tell.