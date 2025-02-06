Justin and Hailey Bieber headed for $300 Million Divorce amid struggles with parenthood and controversy

MUMBAI: Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage is reportedly on the brink of collapse, with sources claiming their relationship is “hanging by a thread.” Hailey is said to be struggling with her husband’s alleged immature behavior and substance use while prioritizing the well-being of their infant son, Jack Blues.

According to insiders, Hailey’s “main concern is her son,” and she is determined to protect him—even if it means distancing herself from Justin. This could involve seeking full custody of their five-month-old and pursuing a share of his estimated $300 million fortune.

Adding to Justin’s turmoil is the looming sex trafficking trial of his former mentor, Sean “Diddy” Combs. Reports suggest he fears being called to testify, as revealing his connections to Combs could “ruin” his career and personal life.

Justin, who has publicly shared his struggles with addiction, depression, and anxiety, recently posted unsettling images from Aspen, Colorado, where he was seen hitting a bong while wrapped in a blanket. His behavior has reportedly alarmed Hailey, who originally agreed to date him in 2015 under the condition that he remained sober.

“To see him backslide now—especially as a new dad—is absolutely frightening to Hailey,” a source told the National Enquirer. “She will leave him before he can sink any further and drag her down with him.”

Recently, Justin was also spotted swimming in an icy Aspen river and lounging outside in freezing temperatures wearing only underwear. Insiders claim the stress of his potential involvement in the Diddy trial has deeply affected him, leading to erratic behavior.

As tensions rise, the future of their marriage remains uncertain, with Hailey reportedly prepared to walk away if necessary.