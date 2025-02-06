RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Feb 2025 13:53 |  By RnMTeam

Gracie Abrams on Taylor Swift’s influence: “I couldn’t be more different from her”

MUMBAI: Gracie Abrams acknowledges the inevitable comparisons to Taylor Swift but insists she is her own person and artist.

“I couldn’t be more different from Taylor,” Gracie shared in a Cosmopolitan interview published on Feb. 5. “We are different in all the ways that my friends and I are different, or that you and I are different. Taylor is an athlete, a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer.”

Beyond music, Gracie admires Taylor’s ability to navigate fame while staying grounded. “She’s a grounded human being who makes time for everyone in her life. It’s been really cool to be in the orbit of a person like her,” she said. “There’s nothing that comes close to what she has done. People still gaslight her and her capabilities. But please point me to one man who has defined pop culture the way she has. There is nothing! But people are not ready for that conversation.”

While their songwriting styles and themes often draw comparisons, Gracie also values Taylor’s personal support. She revealed that during a difficult breakup last year, Taylor’s advice helped her stay firm in her decision.

“After talking to Taylor, I felt very backed by my decision. I felt deep support,” Gracie said, also crediting Taylor’s music for helping her through heartbreak. “Her songs are all one big love poem.”

Tags
Taylor Swift Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 06 Feb 2025

Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with Dolly Parton collab on "Please Please Please" Remix, will the lyrics stay uncensored?

MUMBAI: In a surprising genre-blending move, Sabrina Carpenter has teamed up with country music legend Dolly Parton for a remix of her hit Please Please Please.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2025

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth set to tie the knot, Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai for the grand celebration!

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated wedding of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is finally here! With the big day set for February 7, 2025, the Chopra family is gearing up for a grand celebration.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2025

A Majestic Ode to the Maratha Glory; 'Aaya Re Toofan' By A.R Rahman from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, out now!

MUMBAI: After receiving an astounding response to the trailer and the first song Jaane Tu, the team launched the thunderous warrior anthem ‘Aaya Re Toofan’, the second song from the most awaited historical epic ‘Chhaava’.This electrifying song, composed and sung by the Academy Award-winning A.R.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2025

Billie Eilish fans furious over Grammy Snub as Beyoncé wins album of the Year, Tears of disappointment or joy?

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish fans are up in arms after Beyoncé took home the coveted Album of the Year award at this year’s Grammys, marking her first win in the category after four previous losses between 2008 and 2022.

read more
 | 06 Feb 2025

Justin & Hailey Bieber’s surprise date night, A love rekindled or one last goodbye?

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Baldwin have been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples since their 2018 engagement. However, shocking new reports suggest they may be heading toward a massive $300 million divorce—sending the entertainment world into a frenzy.

read more

RnM Biz

Music Biz 2025 unveils Agenda for first-ever Atlanta conference

MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more

Spotify Forecasts strong Q1 Profit, shares surge over 9% amid growth and cost cuts

Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more

Apple Music rolls out limited-time Six-Month subscription at Just $2.99

MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more

Bay Owl Studios: Redefining Sound Engineering with Passion, Innovation, and Excellence

MUMBAI: From a Deloitte consultant to a leading sound engineer, Varun Parikh’s journey is a testaread more

Mirchi Delhi's 100hr Air-o-thon: Spreading voter awareness non-stop!

Longest Vote Appeal by any Radio Station read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with Dolly Parton collab on "Please Please Please" Remix, will the lyrics stay uncensored?

MUMBAI: In a surprising genre-blending move, Sabrina Carpenter has teamed up with country music legend Dolly Parton for a remix of her hit Please...read more

2
Singer Shilpa Joshi returns with heartfelt new songs in 2025, exploring the Depths of Heartbreak

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Joshi, known for her soulful voice and emotive performances, is all set to kick-start the new year with not one, but two brand-...read more

3
A Majestic Ode to the Maratha Glory; 'Aaya Re Toofan' By A.R Rahman from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, out now!

MUMBAI: After receiving an astounding response to the trailer and the first song Jaane Tu, the team launched the thunderous warrior anthem ‘Aaya Re...read more

4
Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth set to tie the knot, Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai for the grand celebration!

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated wedding of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is finally here! With the big day set for February 7, 2025, the...read more

5
Billie Eilish fans furious over Grammy Snub as Beyoncé wins album of the Year, Tears of disappointment or joy?

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish fans are up in arms after Beyoncé took home the coveted Album of the Year award at this year’s Grammys, marking her first win...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games