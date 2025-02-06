Gracie Abrams on Taylor Swift’s influence: “I couldn’t be more different from her”

MUMBAI: Gracie Abrams acknowledges the inevitable comparisons to Taylor Swift but insists she is her own person and artist.
“I couldn’t be more different from Taylor,” Gracie shared in a Cosmopolitan interview published on Feb. 5. “We are different in all the ways that my friends and I are different, or that you and I are different. Taylor is an athlete, a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer.”
Beyond music, Gracie admires Taylor’s ability to navigate fame while staying grounded. “She’s a grounded human being who makes time for everyone in her life. It’s been really cool to be in the orbit of a person like her,” she said. “There’s nothing that comes close to what she has done. People still gaslight her and her capabilities. But please point me to one man who has defined pop culture the way she has. There is nothing! But people are not ready for that conversation.”
While their songwriting styles and themes often draw comparisons, Gracie also values Taylor’s personal support. She revealed that during a difficult breakup last year, Taylor’s advice helped her stay firm in her decision.
“After talking to Taylor, I felt very backed by my decision. I felt deep support,” Gracie said, also crediting Taylor’s music for helping her through heartbreak. “Her songs are all one big love poem.”
