Billie Eilish fans furious over Grammy Snub as Beyoncé wins album of the Year, Tears of disappointment or joy?

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish fans are up in arms after Beyoncé took home the coveted Album of the Year award at this year’s Grammys, marking her first win in the category after four previous losses between 2008 and 2022.
Despite Eilish receiving seven nominations, she walked away empty-handed, leaving fans outraged. Their frustration grew when cameras captured Eilish visibly emotional during Beyoncé’s acceptance speech. Dressed in a black ensemble with a backward cap, her teary eyes—now uncovered without her signature glasses—sparked concerns over her well-being.
Social media erupted with reactions:
• “She deserved at least one award. I’m so mad.”
• “F-ck the academy, respectfully.”
• “Why did they snub her just to show her crying when she lost?”
However, some fans speculated that Eilish’s tears were not from sadness but joy, as she witnessed Beyoncé finally win after years of losses.
Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, featuring hits like BIRDS OF A FEATHER, LUNCH, and CHIHIRO, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and dominated streaming charts, with BIRDS OF A FEATHER becoming Spotify’s most-streamed song of 2024. Her Grammys performance of the track was met with praise, yet she was shut out from all categories, leaving fans questioning the Recording Academy’s decisions.
Was Eilish heartbroken over the losses, or was she simply overwhelmed by the moment? Either way, her Grammy snub has ignited a firestorm online, and fans aren’t letting it go anytime soon.
