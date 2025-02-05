XG Release 'XDM unidentified Waves,' Pioneering a new Dimension of Music with X-POP!

MUMBAI: Hiphop/R&B-inspired girl group XG released their latest work, ‘XDM Unidentified Waves,’ today, Friday, January 31, along with a visualizer featuring all eight tracks on YouTube and across social media. Created under the direction of XGALX’s representative and executive producer JAKOPS (SIMON JUNHO PARK), this reimagines XG’s hit songs in unexpected genres such as Jersey Club, Big Room, Future House, Trance, Piano House, and Hard Rock, breaking new ground and pioneering an unprecedented musical dimension.

Leading listeners into a space that feels both familiar and unknown, the album presents a higher-dimensional musical plane. It creates a sound with a distinct appeal from the original songs and builds a new X-POP universe. Moving across boundaries like an unidentified frequency, it expands auditory and sensory horizons while reinforcing XGALX’s identity through the message "New Breed, Breaking Boundaries"-"Crossing boundaries and creating a new culture in our own style."

The ‘XDM Unidentified Waves (Visualizer),’ released today, follows the original music videos and worldbuilding of the included songs but was entirely produced using AI, offering a new visual interpretation.

Themes previously expressed in XG’s works—such as wolves, space, cells, expansion, evolution, destruction and awe—are scattered throughout, visually representing XG’s unique avant-garde world and their X-POP vision. XG’s Global Achievements and Upcoming Plans Last year, their 2nd mini-album 'AWE' made its debut on the Billboard 200 and reached #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

Their first world tour, "XG 1st WORLD TOUR – The first HOWL" held 29 performances across 26 cities worldwide, attracting approximately 200,000 attendees in Asia, North America, the UK and Europe.

This year, in addition to additional Japan performances (Nagoya, Tokyo, Fukuoka, Osaka), they will tour Australia (Sydney, Melbourne) in February, China (Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu) in March, and South America. Furthermore, they are set to perform at Coachella 2025 (Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival) in April, as the only Japanese artist invited, marking another major step forward in their global expansion.

XDM Unidentified Waves (Visualizer) https://youtu.be/ED0pgqgVUE4 XG – XDM

Unidentified Waves Release Date: January 31, 2025 (Friday)

Tracklist: HESONOO + X-GENE x XDM GRL GVNG x XDM WOKE UP x XDM SOMETHING AIN’T RIGHT x XDM TGIF x XDM PUPPET SHOW x XDM TIPPY TOES x XDM NEW DANCE x XDM

Streaming/Download: https://XG.lnk.to/XDM_Unidentified_Waves