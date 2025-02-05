The Union Budget Tax Rebate got you thinking? Let these audiobooks break finance down for you

MUMBAI: India’s Finance Minister announced the Union Budget on Saturday, and the nation had much reason to celebrate—especially with the income tax relaxation bringing relief to many. While some were thrilled about the revised taxes, others found themselves wondering: What exactly does this rebate mean? And if you earn beyond that, how does it impact you?

In light of the many questions and a bit of uncertainty that still surrounds the topic, we thought it might be helpful to offer some insightful audiobook and podcast recommendations on Audible. These can help you navigate through the complexities of the new tax policies and gain a clearer, more comprehensive understanding of finance and taxation, eliminating any confusion about jargon and concepts.

Written by: Tom Wheelwright, Robert Kiyosaki - foreword; Narrated by: Tom Wheelwright

Tom Wheelwright’s ‘Tax-Free Wealth’ is a must-listen for anyone looking to legally reduce their tax burden and build lasting wealth. As a seasoned CPA (Certified Public Accountant) and tax expert, the author simplifies complex tax strategies, showing readers how to use the tax code as a tool for financial success. This includes some real-world case studies, and actionable advice on deductions, credits, and incentives. Whether you're an investor, entrepreneur, or just starting out, this book offers a clear roadmap to maximising wealth and achieving financial freedom.

Written by: CA Rachana Ranade

This podcast by CA (Chartered Accountant) Rachana Ranade is your go-to podcast for making sense of personal finance and the stock market. In this series, Rachana breaks down complex financial concepts into easy-to-understand theories. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your investment strategies, this podcast offers practical guidance to help you make smarter financial decisions.

Written by: Douglas Lennick, Roy Geer, Ryan Goulart; Narrated by: Steve Menasche

Money stress is something most of us deal with, but did you know it impacts not just your finances, but also your health and happiness? This audiobook explores how these three are deeply connected and offers a values-based approach to improving your financial well-being. Drawing from neuroscience, psychology, and cultural anthropology, the book provides practical steps to help you achieve financial security while also enhancing your overall life satisfaction. Through real-life stories and expert insights, it inspires you to take control of your money—and, in turn, your health and happiness.

Written by: Mohnish Pabrai; Narrated by: Neil Shah

The audiobook offers a simple approach to value investing, drawing inspiration from the successful Patels of India and the timeless principles of legends like Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, and Charlie Munger. Through this accessible guide, you can uncover key strategies such as making big, infrequent bets, and understanding the formula to maximize returns from undervalued stocks. The author presents a framework that will empower you to make smarter decisions and potentially outperform even the professionals!

Written by: Mark J. Kohler; Narrated by: Christopher Grove