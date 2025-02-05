Rhythms and roads converge: ED Sheeran meets AR Rahman in Chennai

MUMBAI: In a meeting of musical minds, global superstar Ed Sheeran paid a visit to the KM Music Conservatory in Chennai, where he met the legendary Indian composer, AR Rahman.

According to sources, Ed Sheeran, who was in Chennai for a brief visit, expressed his admiration for AR Rahman's work, particularly his iconic scores for films like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Lagaan". AR Rahman, in turn has praised Ed Sheeran's unique songwriting style and his ability to craft catchy, yet meaningful, melodies.

While details of the meeting were scarce, sources close to the conservatory hinted at the possibility of a future collaboration between the two musicians.

The meeting between Ed Sheeran and AR Rahman serves as a testament to the power of music to transcend borders and cultures. As two of the most respected and beloved musicians of our time, their encounter will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of music lovers and creators.

As Ed Sheeran departed Chennai, he left behind a city buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Will we see a future collaboration between these two mega superstars? Only time will tell.