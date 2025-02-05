Karmaa meets Kismet: Acclaimed director Geetanjali Sinha unveils star-studded soundtrack

MUMBAI: Geetanjali Sinha, the visionary director behind the upcoming film Karmaa Meets Kismet, has revealed an impressive lineup of musical talents for the film's soundtrack. The movie, starring Sanjay Mishra, Farida Jalal, and Alka Amin, promises to be a captivating tale of love, karma, and destiny.

The director opens up about the music of the film and getting talents like Sonu Nigam, Sadhna Sargam, Shahid Mallya, Pavandeep Ranjan, among others on board.

She states, “Music is a filmmaker’s most powerful tool—it directly strikes the heart. Music is more than just an accompaniment—it is the story’s pulse. Each track reflects a unique emotion: the warmth of love, the pain of silence, the purity of a mother’s love, and the ache of fate. Every music lover will find a song to fall in love with. The shaadi song promises to become a wedding favorite, while the Sufi number reminds us that “Ishq Rab Ki Raza Hai. Komal Aran Atariya, as both music director and lyricist, effortlessly transforms my vision into melodies and poetic words that quietly find a home in the heart."

The soundtrack features a stellar lineup of legends and rising stars, including Sonu Nigam, Sadhana Sargam, Shahid Mallya, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Pawandeep Rajan, and Menuka Poudel. Geetanjali shares, “Sonu Nigam brings elegance, Sadhana Sargam’s bhajan soothes, and Shahid Mallya adds raw emotion. Abhay’s melancholic song touches hearts, while Pawandeep and Menuka bring energy and grace.”

Karmaa Meets Kismet is currently in its final stages of post-production. “We’re eagerly waiting to bring this dream to life and will keep everyone updated,” she says. Reflecting on her experience, Geetanjalli adds, “I delved into deep emotions and came back drenched in music. It feels like the Divine touched me.”