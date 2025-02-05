RadioandMusic
News |  05 Feb 2025 12:44 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran's Chennai chill: Singer gets head massage, forgets all about 'Bad Habits'

MUMBAI: In a surprising sighting, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was caught on camera enjoying a relaxing head massage at a salon in Chennai.

The British superstar, known for hits like "Shape of You" and "Thinking Out Loud", seemed to be savoring every moment of the rejuvenating treatment, oblivious to the commotion he was causing outside.

Witnesses described the scene as "surreal", with some fans even clicking photos and selfies with the unsuspecting singer in the background.

According to eyewitnesses, the "Shape of You" singer walked into the salon, looking like a typical tourist in need of some relaxation. Little did anyone know, he was about to get the massage of a lifetime.

"I've Got a Bad Habit...of Getting Head Massages"
As the masseuse got to work, Ed was seen closing his eyes, letting out the occasional "ahh" and "ohh". We're not sure if it was the massage or the fact that he was finally getting some peace from his screaming fans, but Ed seemed like a man in heaven.

"I'm Thinking Out Loud...This Massage is Amazing"
When asked about his experience, Ed quipped, "I've had some of the best massages in the world, but this one takes the cake. Or should I say, the dosa?"

The salon staff, however, were left starstruck. "We couldn't believe it was actually Ed Sheeran sitting in our salon," said the masseuse. "We're just glad we could give him a good head massage. Who knows, maybe he'll write a song about it?"

And who knows, maybe he will. After all, as Ed himself said, "You never know what's around the corner...or in this case, what's around the head massage table."

Ed Sheeran Chennai music
