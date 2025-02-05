Benny Dayal, Romy, Asees Kaur, Clinton Cerejo collaborate for 'How Are You'

MUMBAI: Get ready for a delightful dose of love, music, and chaos as Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi reveal the latest track, How Are You, from their much-anticipated wedding-themed action-comedy, Dhoom Dhaam. The film, directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, boasts a vibrant music album curated by Panorama Music and is set to premiere globally on Netflix on February 14, 2025, making this Valentine’s Day extra special.
The enchanting new song, sung by Benny Dayal, Asees Kaur, Romy, and Clinton Cerejo, offers a melodic glimpse into the whirlwind romance between Koyal (played by Yami Gautam) and Veer (played by Pratik Gandhi). Composed by the dynamic duo Shor Police and penned by Siddhant Kaushal, How Are You blends infectious beats with heartfelt lyrics, capturing the essence of a couple navigating the chaos of a shotgun wedding.
The song narrates Koyal and Veer’s unconventional journey as they discover more about each other through social media while barely finding time to connect in person amid hectic wedding preparations. The playful yet relatable narrative promises to strike a chord with audiences, highlighting the complexities and humorous moments that come with modern relationships.
Rajesh Menon, CEO of Panorama Music, shared, “At Panorama Music, we are always thrilled to present music that strikes a chord with listeners. How Are You beautifully encapsulates the chaos and charm of love, brought to life by a talented team of composers and singers. We believe it will resonate deeply with audiences and become a memorable part of the Dhoom Dhaam experience."
Composer Shor Police, said, “Creating How Are You was a joyful experience. We wanted to blend fun and emotion, perfectly reflecting the movie’s vibrant energy.”
As the premiere date approaches, audiences can look forward to a film that promises a perfect blend of romance, action, and comedy, making Dhoom Dhaam a must-watch Valentine’s Day treat.
MUMBAI: The Music Business Association has announced the official agenda for Music Biz 2025, setread more
Spotify has projected a first-quarter operating profit of €548 million ($566.19 million), surpassread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music has announced a special six-month subscription offer at an incredibly low priread more
MUMBAI: From a Deloitte consultant to a leading sound engineer, Varun Parikh’s journey is a testaread more
Longest Vote Appeal by any Radio Station read more
MUMBAI: Geetanjali Sinha, the visionary director behind the upcoming film Karmaa Meets Kismet, has revealed an impressive lineup of musical talents...read more
In a country where storytelling has deep cultural roots, India's podcast industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by increasing...read more
MUMBAI: Hiphop/R&B-inspired girl group XG released their latest work, ‘XDM Unidentified Waves,’ today, Friday, January 31, along with a...read more
MUMBAI: British pop sensation Ed Sheeran met legendary Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen ahead of his much-anticipated Chennai...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready for a delightful dose of love, music, and chaos as Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi reveal the latest track, How Are You, from their...read more