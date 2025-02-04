Zedd to ligght up Sunburn Arena with Telos tour in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR!

MUMBAI: Grammy-Award winning artist Zedd will bring his globally acclaimed Telos Tour to India, performing in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR this March. Known for his chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence, Zedd is all set to deliver a high-energy experience with cutting-edge visuals and beats that have captivated global audiences.

1 Bengaluru: Thursday, March 6, 2025 – Manpho Convention Center

2 Delhi-NCR: Friday, March 7, 2025 – Huda Gymkhana, Sector 29

Zedd returns to India after almost a decade, making this one of the most anticipated events of 2025. With his iconic sound and dynamic stage presence, he has mesmerized audiences worldwide with chart-topping hits like ‘Clarity’, ‘Stay The Night’, and ‘The Middle’. Now, it’s India’s turn to experience his extraordinary Telos Tour, which combines innovative visuals, intricate lighting, and unforgettable music for an unparalleled night of celebration.

Presented by Sunburn Arena, India’s leading electronic dance music (EDM) platform, this arena tour showcases Zedd’s artistry and his ability to create unforgettable moments.

