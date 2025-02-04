The Weeknd's surprise Grammy performance: A Comeback or a silent protest?

MUMBAI: Five years ago, music fans were shocked when Blinding Lights the most-streamed song of all time was completely shut out of the Grammy nominations. Among those stunned was The Weeknd himself, who slammed the awards as “corrupt” and lacking “transparency,” vowing never to submit his music again.

So, it was a major surprise when he made an unannounced appearance during Sunday’s ceremony. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. introduced him, acknowledging The Weeknd’s past criticisms and highlighting efforts to diversify the Grammys’ voting body.

The singer then took the stage to perform Cry For Me and Timeless from his latest album. But what should have been a moment of reconciliation felt strangely ominous. Shrouded in smoke and shadow, The Weeknd delivered a set so dark and subdued that it almost seemed like he was sabotaging the show from within.

Was it a genuine return or a silent statement? The audience was left to decide.