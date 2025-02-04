Shruti Haasan's impromptu performance with local Band leaves fans wanting more

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan, who’s currently in Bangkok shooting for the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, surprised everyone with an unplanned performance.
After wrapping up work, Shruti and her team decided to explore the city and stumbled upon a live music venue. The buzzing vibe and seeing the crowd thoroughly enjoying the live band were reasons enough for Shruti to join the band on stage and truly set it on fire. Her spontaneous performance was met with a roaring response and the energy in the room was palpable making it an evening to remember.
The actress plans on releasing more independent music this year, while balancing her acting projects which include Rajnikanth starrer Coolie, touted to be one of the biggest hits of the year.
