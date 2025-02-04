Sabrina Carpenter's Vaudeville-inspired Grammy performance steals the show

MUMBAI: Sabrina Carpenter has been preparing for this moment her entire life. After making her TV debut in 2011 at just 12 years old, she has spent years on the cusp of pop superstardom. Following a major breakthrough in 2024, she was ready for her first Grammy stage well, almost.
Dressed in a dazzling showgirl ensemble, Carpenter made a dramatic entrance but immediately missed her spotlight. She then dropped her cane and, while descending a grand pearlescent staircase, suddenly vanished through a trap door.
Thankfully, it was all part of an elaborate, comedic ruse. She quickly reappeared, launching into a big-band rendition of Espresso, complete with a daring tap routine. After a quick change into a sparkling blue Victoria’s Secret bodysuit, she seamlessly transitioned into Please, Please, Please—only for the set to collapse around her.
As she leapt into the arms of a backup dancer, she couldn’t hold back her laughter, delivering a perfectly executed piece of old-school vaudeville. The audience roared with approval, though host Trevor Noah had a playful complaint.
“That was amazing and funny, which I didn’t appreciate,” he quipped. “Really, Sabrina? You’re just gonna take my job like that?”
MUMBAI: From a Deloitte consultant to a leading sound engineer, Varun Parikh’s journey is a testaread more
Longest Vote Appeal by any Radio Station read more
MUMBAI: Spoken Fest, Kommune's annual celebration of storytelling, poetry, and music, is back foread more
MUMBAI: This Republic Day, Mirchi is set to redefine how we celebrate the nation’s unity with theread more
MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, one of India’s leading entertainment companies, has struck a harmonioread more
In a country where storytelling has deep cultural roots, India's podcast industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by increasing...read more
MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan, who’s currently in Bangkok shooting for the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, surprised everyone with an unplanned...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian-Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi is set to perform alongside global music sensation Ed Sheeran at his Mathematics tour in...read more
MUMBAI: Sennheiser, the global leader in audio technology, has announced a special Valentine’s Day offering for February. With every purchase of...read more
MUMBAI: BBC Sound of 2025 winner Chappell Roan made a dazzling entrance at the Grammys with a high-energy, theatrical performance of Pink Pony Club...read more