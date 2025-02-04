Nikhil - Siddhesh released "Front Seat Honsla" on 24th January

MUMBAI: An Anthem of 2025 That Blends Humor, Energy, and Motivation. Music composer duo Nikhil - Siddhesh launched their much-anticipated track, “Front Seat Honsla,” on January 24. Poised to be the anthem of 2025, the song captured the essence of perseverance, ambition, and humor, making it a perfect start to the New Year. “‘Front Seat Honsla’ was born out of the idea of creating something motivational with a hint of humor,” the duo explained. “It was about embracing your desires unapologetically while navigating life’s daily struggles. The track was personal to us, reflecting our own experiences with rejections and hurdles in our musical journey. We hoped it resonated with listeners, giving them the energy and positivity to chase their goals without overthinking the challenges.” The creative process behind the track was as dynamic as the song itself. Starting with acoustic instruments, the duo layered the track with high-energy rock elements and collaborated with vocalists Akash Tripathi and Mihir Joshi, as well as guitarist Saurabh Bhonjal. The result was a vibrant, motivational anthem infused with humor and relatable everyday experiences, like the chaos of a Mumbai local train.

Balancing Versatility with Identity

Nikhil-Siddhesh had built a reputation for their genre-defying music, from the soulful “Tumse Pyaar Hai” to the intense rock anthem “Kurbaan.” Speaking about their musical identity, they said, “We didn’t limit ourselves to specific genres. Each project told its own story, and we adapted to its needs while staying true to our unique style. Growing up with a mix of genres and cultures shaped our approach and encouraged us to experiment.” What’s Next? Following “Front Seat Honsla,” fans could expect even more innovation from the duo. They had been working on a travel-inspired track and their first-ever EP, which explored themes of freedom and self-expression.

“Our EP focused on the emotional and societal challenges women face, blending genres like Indian classical, electronic, and drum & bass for a truly unique sound. Collaborating with vocalists like Rupali Moghe and Ayesha Mukherjee had been an exciting journey, and we couldn’t wait to share this new chapter with our listeners,” they shared. “Front Seat Honsla” released on January 24 across all major streaming platforms. With its infectious energy and relatable message, the track struck a chord with audiences.