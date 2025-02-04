International singer Shannon K attended the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

MUMBAI: Internationally recognized singer and songwriter Shannon K attended the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Known for her distinctive voice and unique musical style, Shannon K has made a significant impact on the global music scene with her emotive performances and crossover appeal.
Shannon K, graced the prestigious ceremony as it celebrated the best in music from around the world. The talented artist, who has garnered millions of fans across the globe, wore an elegant black dress for the occasion, embodying grace and sophistication as she walked the red carpet. Sharing her experience, Shannon says, “Being surrounded by music at the Grammys was an incredible feeling. As a singer/songwriter, I felt so deeply connected to the energy in the room, surrounded by legends like Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga whose music has inspired me in so many ways. It's incredible how music connects us all.”
Shannon K's attendance at the Grammys highlighted her growing influence in the music industry. With several popular tracks and collaborations with renowned artists under her belt, she continues to solidify her presence in the international music landscape. The Grammy Awards served as another memorable milestone in Shannon K’s journey, as she continues to inspire listeners worldwide with her powerful voice and passion for music.
MUMBAI: From a Deloitte consultant to a leading sound engineer, Varun Parikh’s journey is a testaread more
Longest Vote Appeal by any Radio Station read more
MUMBAI: Spoken Fest, Kommune's annual celebration of storytelling, poetry, and music, is back foread more
MUMBAI: This Republic Day, Mirchi is set to redefine how we celebrate the nation’s unity with theread more
MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, one of India’s leading entertainment companies, has struck a harmonioread more
MUMBAI: Five years ago, music fans were shocked when Blinding Lights the most-streamed song of all time was completely shut out of the Grammy...read more
MUMBAI: BBC Sound of 2025 winner Chappell Roan made a dazzling entrance at the Grammys with a high-energy, theatrical performance of Pink Pony Club...read more
In a country where storytelling has deep cultural roots, India's podcast industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by increasing...read more
MUMBAI: Sabrina Carpenter has been preparing for this moment her entire life. After making her TV debut in 2011 at just 12 years old, she has spent...read more
MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan, who’s currently in Bangkok shooting for the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, surprised everyone with an unplanned...read more