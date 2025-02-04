RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Feb 2025 17:31 |  By Namrata Kale

India's Podcast revolution: 2025 forecasts and emerging trends

In a country where storytelling has deep cultural roots, India's podcast industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by increasing smartphone penetration, affordable internet access, and a growing appetite for on-demand content. Industry experts project the Indian podcast market to reach Rs.17.8 billion by 2026, marking a significant shift in how Indians consume audio content.

The podcasting industry in India is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing smartphone penetration, affordable internet, and a growing demand for on-demand content. As the industry continues to evolve, several key trends are shaping the future of podcasting in India.

Regional Language Content on the Rise

Podcasts in regional languages are gaining popularity, with platforms like Hubhopper, and Kuku FM offering content in languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi. This trend is expected to continue, with more platforms investing in regional language content to cater to the diverse linguistic landscape of India.

Diversification of Content

Podcasts are no longer limited to news, politics, and education. Indian listeners are now consuming podcasts across genres like comedy, society, culture, and true crime. This diversification of content is attracting new listeners and creating opportunities for creators to experiment with innovative formats and styles.

Monetization Opportunities

Podcasters in India are exploring various monetization strategies, including sponsorships, ads, and paid content. Platforms like Spotify are also introducing features like paid podcasts and micro-payments, providing creators with new revenue streams. As the industry grows, we can expect to see more innovative monetization models emerge. While advertising remains the primary revenue source, Indian podcasters are exploring innovative monetization strategies. Subscription-based models, particularly for educational and professional development content, are gaining traction. Platforms like Khabri and Pocket FM have successfully implemented micro-payment systems for premium content.

Educational Content Leads Growth

Educational podcasts have emerged as the fastest-growing category, particularly in exam preparation and skill development. "In a country obsessed with education, podcasts offer an accessible and efficient learning tool," explains Dr. Meena Iyer, an education technology researcher at IIT Delhi. "Students can learn while commuting or doing other tasks, making it particularly attractive in time-stressed urban environments."

Increased Accessibility and Discovery

Smartphones and affordable internet have made podcasts more accessible to a wider audience. Podcasting platforms are also investing in user-friendly interfaces and discovery features to help listeners find new content. This increased accessibility and discovery are driving growth and engagement in the Indian podcasting market.

Infrastructure and Technology Development

India's podcast infrastructure is rapidly evolving, with major investments in production facilities and technology. Cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi have seen the emergence of professional podcast studios, while AI-powered tools for transcription and translation are making content more accessible across linguistic barriers.

Corporate India Embraces Podcasting

Indian corporations are increasingly leveraging podcasts as a communication tool, both internally and externally. Companies like TCS, Infosys, and Reliance have launched their own podcast channels, covering topics from technology trends to employee development.

Independent Podcasters on the Rise

The growth of podcasting in India has also led to the emergence of independent podcasters. With the cost of production decreasing and the availability of user-friendly recording software, anyone can create a podcast. This has democratized the medium, allowing diverse voices and perspectives to be heard.

As these trends continue to shape the future of podcasting in India, it's clear that the industry is poised for significant growth and innovation. With its diverse range of content, increasing accessibility, and growing demand, podcasting is set to become a major player in India's digital media landscape.

Projected Statistics of  Podcast Market Growth and Trends (2025 Forecasts)

Projections compiled from the following current reports:

PwC's Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2024-2028

FICCI-EY Media & Entertainment Report 2024 (5-year projections)

KPMG India's Digital Media Growth Forecast 2025

Deloitte's Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Future Outlook

RedSeer Consulting's Digital Audio Market Predictions

GroupM's Media Futures Report

Projected Market Size

Estimated market value: Rs.21.5 billion (PwC Forecast)

Predicted CAGR (2024-2025): 38.4% (KPMG Projections)

Estimated monthly active listeners: 200 million (RedSeer Forecast)

Anticipated Language Distribution

Projected content distribution (FICCI-EY Forecast):

Regional language content: 85% of total content

Hindi content: 45% market share

English content: 12% market share

Other regional languages: 43% combined

Predicted Demographics

Expected listener distribution (GroupM Forecast):

Age groups:

18-25 years: 52%

26-35 years: 30%

36-45 years: 12%

45+ years: 6%

Projected gender distribution:

Male listeners: 60%

Female listeners: 40%

Geographic reach:

Metro cities: 45%

Tier-2 cities: 35%

Tier-3 cities and rural: 20%

Forecasted Platform Distribution

Expected market share (Deloitte TMT Forecast):

Indian platforms: 65%

International platforms: 35%

Projected Monetization

Estimated revenue streams (KPMG Forecast):

Advertising: 55%

Subscriptions: 30%

Sponsorships: 12%

Others: 3%

Creator Economy Projections

Estimated active creators: 150,000+ (FICCI-EY Forecast)

Projected professional studios: 500+ (RedSeer Forecast)

Investment Projections

Forecasted total investment: Rs.2,500 crores (PwC Forecast)

Expected corporate spending: Rs.1,800 crores (KPMG Forecast)

Looking Forward

Industry observers predict that India's podcast ecosystem will continue to evolve, with increasing professionalization and diversification of content. The entry of international platforms and growing investment in local content suggest that India's podcast industry is poised for sustained growth.

As smartphones become ubiquitous and 5G networks roll out across the country, podcasting is expected to reach newer audiences, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This expansion, combined with innovative content formats and monetization strategies, positions India as one of the most dynamic podcast markets globally.

Tags
podcast audio KPMG PwC
Related news
 | 24 Feb 2023

Guide to Making a Successful Podcast

If you're a good conversationalist, like to tell stories, or are passionate about a particular topic and want to tell the world about it, you've probably thought of starting your podcast. You may still need to do it because you perceive it as a challenge in a very competitive environment.

read more
 | 09 Dec 2022

Divo onboards a host of regional content creators to offer them a wider reach via podcasts

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has onboarded multiple content creators to release exclusive podcasts for them in Indian regional languages.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2021

Is Indie your vibe? Yes? You’re in just right place, then.

MUMBAI: With Indian independent music growing leaps, most of us have a special corner for our go-to Indie artist. Now it’s time to show some love for creators on the other side of the audio spectrum – that’s right, independent podcasters. Yes, they’re growing and how! 

read more
 | 09 Dec 2020

New survey reveals podcast listening habits in India

MUMBAI: In this 24/7 world, people often feel stretched for time. How do you balance your schedule with the things you want to do and what’s necessary? To gain a better understanding of how people are spending their days, Spotify conducted a survey with YouGov* in India.  

read more
 | 10 Nov 2020

Spotify considers a podcast-only subscription

MUMBAI: Spotify wants to make it easier to binge on podcasts – but only podcasts. The music streaming giant seems to be considering launching an all-you-can-eat monthly podcast subscription service.

read more

RnM Biz

Bay Owl Studios: Redefining Sound Engineering with Passion, Innovation, and Excellence

MUMBAI: From a Deloitte consultant to a leading sound engineer, Varun Parikh’s journey is a testaread more

Mirchi Delhi's 100hr Air-o-thon: Spreading voter awareness non-stop!

Longest Vote Appeal by any Radio Station read more

Beyond the Spotlight: Roshan Abbas shares the struggles and triumphs of organizing 'Spoken Fest'

MUMBAI: Spoken Fest, Kommune's annual celebration of storytelling, poetry, and music, is back foread more

Mirchi launches first-ever song Parade to unite India through music

MUMBAI: This Republic Day, Mirchi is set to redefine how we celebrate the nation’s unity with theread more

Tips Music Limited records Rs 6,482.69 lakh revenue in Q3 FY25

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, one of India’s leading entertainment companies, has struck a harmonioread more

top# 5 articles

1
India's Podcast revolution: 2025 forecasts and emerging trends

In a country where storytelling has deep cultural roots, India's podcast industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by increasing...read more

2
Shruti Haasan's impromptu performance with local Band leaves fans wanting more

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan, who’s currently in Bangkok shooting for the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, surprised everyone with an unplanned...read more

3
Jonita Gandhi to share stage with Ed Sheeran in Chennai

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian-Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi is set to perform alongside global music sensation Ed Sheeran at his Mathematics tour in...read more

4
Sennheiser celebrates love with sound and sustainability this Valentine’s Day

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, the global leader in audio technology, has announced a special Valentine’s Day offering for February. With every purchase of...read more

5
Chappell Roan's Theatrical Grammy debut shines with Pink Pony Club

MUMBAI: BBC Sound of 2025 winner Chappell Roan made a dazzling entrance at the Grammys with a high-energy, theatrical performance of Pink Pony Club...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games