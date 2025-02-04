Chappell Roan's Theatrical Grammy debut shines with Pink Pony Club

MUMBAI: BBC Sound of 2025 winner Chappell Roan made a dazzling entrance at the Grammys with a high-energy, theatrical performance of Pink Pony Club her tribute to Los Angeles and a celebration of queer discovery.
Dressed in a sequined cowboy hat and sparkling boots, Roan rode onto the stage atop a giant pink carousel pony, flanked by dancers dressed as rodeo clowns. Her bold 80s-inspired look and infectious energy had the audience captivated.
“My Little Pony grew up!” joked host Trevor Noah after the performance, which was part of a special segment raising awareness and funds for wildfire relief.
Later in the evening, Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz, won Best New Artist and used her acceptance speech to advocate for emerging musicians, urging record labels to provide fair wages and healthcare.
It was a standout night for the 26-year-old—though after all that singing, she might be feeling a little hoarse in the morning.
