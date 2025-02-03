World Cancer Day: Five powerful audiobooks and podcasts on Audible that inspire strength, hope, and healing

MUMBAI: This World Cancer Day, take a moment to reflect, raise awareness and honour the strength of those affected by cancer. This curated selection of audiobooks and podcasts provides a deeper understanding of cancer - from deeply personal accounts of resilience and healing to expert insights on treatment, prevention and innovation in care. Whether you're looking for support, information about the disease or some inspiration, these titles provide valuable insights into the emotional and physical strength required to navigate this disease while fostering important conversations about hope, healing, and resilience.

Healed

Written by: Manisha Koirala, Neelam Kumar; Narrated by: Aishwarya Singh

Manisha Koirala's audiobook, Healed, chronicles her experience with ovarian cancer. It details her treatment in the US, coming back home, and the emotional challenges she faced throughout her battle. Marking six years cancer-free, Koirala shares her story of fear, disappointment, and uncertainty, highlighting the lessons she learned. Her audiobook seeks to demystify cancer, offering a powerful message of courage and hope to those facing the disease. Tune in for a raw and unfiltered personal account of her journey to recovery.

My Ex-breast

Written by: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana; Narrated by: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's 7-part Audible podcast series, My Ex-Breast, offers a personal account of her breast cancer journey, taking listeners through the uncertainty of diagnosis, a mastectomy, and reconstruction. In the series, Tahira shares her experience of dealing with cancer, explaining how she and her family chose joy in the face of fear. She delves into the emotional rollercoaster of treatment and recovery, offering insights into resilience and the power of positive thinking. My Ex-Breast is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit, reminding listeners that even in the darkest times, light can be found. Through its inspiring narrative, it encourages embracing hope and discovering inner strength in the face of adversity.

The Metabolic Approach to Cancer

Written by: Dr. Nasha Winters ND FABNO LAc DiplOM, Jess Higgins Kelley MNT; Narrated by: Suzie Althens

Cancer rates have skyrocketed since the 20th century, affecting nearly 50% of Americans. While traditional treatments use chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation, 95% of cancers are linked to lifestyle and diet. The Metabolic Approach to Cancer offers a metabolic nutrition plan, focusing on ten key "terrain" elements like epigenetics, gut health, and blood sugar, explaining their role in cancer and offering dietary solutions. The audiobook revisits the 1931 metabolic theory, suggesting cancer is fueled by carbs, not genetics, a theory gaining renewed interest due to positive results from glucose deprivation in cancer cells. Tune in for this interesting and refreshing take on approaching cancer by Naturopathic integrative oncologist and cancer survivor Dr. Nasha Winters and nutrition therapist Jess Higgins Kelley.

Chris Beat Cancer

Written and narrated by: Chris Wark

At 26, Chris Wark was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. After surgery, he chose to forgo chemotherapy and instead radically altered his diet and lifestyle. In Chris Beat Cancer, Wark details his healing journey, criticises the conventional cancer industry, and shares the strategies he and others have used to combat cancer. These strategies encompass mindset, diet and lifestyle changes, mental and spiritual healing, and integrative therapies. The audiobook offers both emotional support and practical solutions for those seeking wellness. If you are looking for an inspirational narrative on wellness, fire up your device and get started here.

Cancer is Not a Disease

Written by: Andreas Moritz; Narrated by: Richard Powers

Andreas Moritz challenges conventional wisdom, arguing that cancer is a symptom of the body's desperate attempt to eliminate harmful factors. He asserts that true healing requires addressing these root causes, not just attacking the cancer itself. The audiobook explains what he believes truly causes cancer, why standard treatments can be dangerous, and how to facilitate the body's natural healing abilities. He argues that cancer isn't a threat, but rather a survival mechanism and encourages readers to shift from feeling victimized to empowered, transforming disease into health by understanding cancer from this new perspective.