RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Feb 2025 17:46 |  By RnMTeam

Sony Sports network collaborates with Akon to feature his song 'Akon's Beautiful Day' for their campaign

MUMBAI: Following the success of the ‘Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar’ campaign, Sony Sports Network joins hands with Grammy-nominated artist, producer, entrepreneur, and actor, AKON to feature his latest song in the third phase of their movement. The broadcaster partners with Akon to further the cause of addressing the drug abuse among Indian youth. Committed to inspiring young individuals in India and fostering a long-term dedication to this critical issue, Sony Sports Network release the third iteration of ‘Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar’ campaign film with Akon’s anthemic new song ‘Akon’s Beautiful Day’ (Konvict Kulture / 9122 Records).

The major social awareness 'Choose Sports, Choose Life, Not Drugs' campaign was launched across Sony Sports Network and its 16M+ followers on social media. Aimed at educating the youth, the vibrant montage includes Indian sporting heroes showcasing the positive impact of sports on their lives. Inspired by the uplifting message of Akon’s latest song, this film aims to inspire youth to choose sports and a healthy lifestyle over drugs and negativity.

Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution and International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN)

“Iss Baar Drugs ki Haar” is an important campaign for us and we are pleased to have Grammy-nominated artist, producer, entrepreneur, and actor, AKON join hands with us. Akon’s Beautiful Day is an apt addition to the campaign in driving home the message of: 'Choose Sports, Choose Life, Not Drugs'.”

Five-time Grammy Nominee and Global Music Sensation AKON:

“I am grateful for my music that is affecting the next generation today. The world needs love and it is a blessing that `Akon’s Beautiful Day’ is supporting that!”

The song ‘Akon’s Beautiful Day’ from Akon’s highly anticipated new studio album, adds the much-needed rising tone to Sony Sports Network's campaign 'Choose Sports, Choose Life, Not Drugs'. The song adds the impetus of bringing alive the story of how sports can change the life of every person and channelize their energy towards the greater good of the individual and the community.

Tags
Akon Sony Sports Network music Songs
Related news
 | 03 Feb 2025

Rhythms of the Divine: Exploring the ancient bond between music and shiva

MUMBAI: In the realm of Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva is often revered as the embodiment of music and dance.

read more
 | 03 Feb 2025

Nora Fatehi's song 'Snake' secures second spot on global trending videos, just behind Bruno Mars and Rose

MUMBAI: Global sensation Nora Fatehi continues to dominate the international music scene as her latest track, Snake, with Jason Derulo, secures the #2 spot among the most viewed videos worldwide in the last 24 hours.

read more
 | 03 Feb 2025

Mahindra Percussion Festival 2025 celebrates rich legacy of Late Ustad Zakir Hussain

Mahindra Percussion 2025, taking place on March 1 & 2 at the Prestige Centre of Performing Arts, Bengaluru, will dedicate a heartfelt tribute to the late Ustad Zakir Hussain.

read more
 | 03 Feb 2025

Indian-American Business Leader and Musician Chandrika Tandon wins Grammy for Triveni

MUMBAI: Indian-American global business leader and musician Chandrika Tandon won a Grammy on Sunday for Triveni, an album that blends ancient chants with world music, at the 67th Grammy Awards.

read more
 | 03 Feb 2025

Kanye West and Bianca Censori allegedly escorted out of the 2025 Grammy Awards after uninvited appearance

MUMBAI: Kanye West and Bianca Censori made an unexpected appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but their time on the red carpet was cut short. According to reports, the couple arrived uninvited, posed for photos, and were swiftly escorted out by security.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Delhi's 100hr Air-o-thon: Spreading voter awareness non-stop!

Longest Vote Appeal by any Radio Station read more

Beyond the Spotlight: Roshan Abbas shares the struggles and triumphs of organizing 'Spoken Fest'

MUMBAI: Spoken Fest, Kommune's annual celebration of storytelling, poetry, and music, is back foread more

Mirchi launches first-ever song Parade to unite India through music

MUMBAI: This Republic Day, Mirchi is set to redefine how we celebrate the nation’s unity with theread more

Tips Music Limited records Rs 6,482.69 lakh revenue in Q3 FY25

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, one of India’s leading entertainment companies, has struck a harmonioread more

Virgin Music India announces distribution deal with celebrated Indian singer and Composer Papon

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kanye West and Bianca Censori allegedly escorted out of the 2025 Grammy Awards after uninvited appearance

MUMBAI: Kanye West and Bianca Censori made an unexpected appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but their time on the red carpet was cut short....read more

2
Sony Sports network collaborates with Akon to feature his song 'Akon's Beautiful Day' for their campaign

MUMBAI: Following the success of the ‘Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar’ campaign, Sony Sports Network joins hands with Grammy-nominated artist, producer,...read more

3
Rhythms of the Divine: Exploring the ancient bond between music and shiva

MUMBAI: In the realm of Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva is often revered as the embodiment of music and dance.In Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva is often...read more

4
Mahindra Percussion Festival 2025 celebrates rich legacy of Late Ustad Zakir Hussain

Mahindra Percussion 2025, taking place on March 1 & 2 at the Prestige Centre of Performing Arts, Bengaluru, will dedicate a heartfelt tribute to...read more

5
Grammy Awards 2025: Stars embrace elegance and bold statements on the Red Carpet

MUMBAI: The Grammy Awards are known for their extravagant fashion, but this year’s ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena saw a more restrained approach,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games