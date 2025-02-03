Mahindra Percussion Festival 2025 celebrates rich legacy of Late Ustad Zakir Hussain

MUMBAI: After two successful editions of the Mahindra Percussion Festival, the third edition promises to be a more splendid and grander event. Mahindra Group has been a trailblazer for preserving centuries of rich heritage, pioneering the movement for the cultural promotion of ancient musical traditions. Celebrating divine musical traditions through the power of percussion, the third edition will continue to push the boundaries of musical excellence. This two-day extravaganza holds even greater significance, as it will pay tribute to the legacy of the cornerstone of Indian classical music, the Late Ustad Zakir Hussain, at the Prestige Centre of Performing Arts on March 1st and March 2nd, 2025.

As it is said, “Music holds the power to transcend and decorate the finite world that is time.” The late Padma Vibhushan and Grammy-winning artist transcended geographical boundaries with the magic of rhythms that were universal yet rooted in India.

Ustad Zakir Hussain popularised Hindustani music in the West, pioneering the fusion music movement in India. The efforts to put India on the global map with his innovative and collaborative outlook towards music, and amplifying the reach of Indian classical music on a global level encapsulates the spirit of the third edition. This legacy of innovating new music by blending different genres found a foothold during the previous edition of the festival, where the artists came together to celebrate the infinite possibilities of percussion music.

Percussion music has been an integral part of Indian classical music for centuries and has roots in ancient music. The festival is an annual celebration of rhythm and culture that promotes inclusivity by bringing together eclectic performances of homegrown artists as well as artists from around the world through the unifying power of music. It aims to democratise percussion art forms and foster cross-cultural collaborations connecting global communities and highlighting the power of percussion.

For two days, the Mahindra Percussion Festival will resonate with the spirited rhythms of Ustad, honouring his timeless legacy. It will echo the sentiments of millions of his admirers worldwide, celebrating the fusion of tradition and innovation.

The inception of the Mahindra Percussion Festival can be traced back to the need to revitalise the ancient craft of percussion, providing a platform to showcase the diversity of the craft in both India and internationally. During the second edition of the festival, many virtuosos, practising different genres, collaborated and weaved a symphony, expanding the infinite possibilities of percussion music. Be it Viveick Rajagopalan and Anantha R. Krishnan, the duo from Two Summ, introducing their digital-hybrid analogue, or the Charu Hariharan quartet playing a blend of classical Indian percussion with contemporary influences, there was a beautiful collision between two distinct worlds of music.

The third edition of the Mahindra Percussion Festival will honour this timeless legacy of the veteran whose genre-defying collaborations spoke to the world through the most intimate and ancient language: music. It will celebrate the diverse musicography of the maestro with artists paying homage to his artistry and the meditating craft that he believed would bring world peace.

Jay Shah, Vice President - Cultural Outreach at Mahindra Group, said, “The Mahindra Percussion Festival aims to put Percussion on centre stage and explores the multitude of percussive instruments and styles, some of which are known and many of which remain relatively unknown. In line with all of our Cultural Outreach programs, this festival too discovers, inspires, and celebrates artists and art forms.”

VG Jairam, Founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions, added, “The Mahindra Percussion Festival celebrates groundbreaking artists who push the boundaries of rhythm and culture. Since its inception, the festival’s key attraction has been its unique curation—every artist creates an exclusive show, showcasing percussion across genres and soundscapes. This year, we are especially honoured to pay tribute to the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain, whose legacy has profoundly shaped the world of music and percussion.”