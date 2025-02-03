Kanye West and Bianca Censori allegedly escorted out of the 2025 Grammy Awards after uninvited appearance

MUMBAI: Kanye West and Bianca Censori made an unexpected appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but their time on the red carpet was cut short. According to reports, the couple arrived uninvited, posed for photos, and were swiftly escorted out by security.
Kanye and Bianca Removed from the Grammys? Entertainment Tonight confirmed the incident, reporting via Instagram that Kanye, Bianca, and an entourage of about five people were asked to leave shortly after arriving. Despite being nominated for two awards, Kanye showed up in a casual all-black outfit consisting of a t-shirt, jeans, sneakers, and his signature dark sunglasses. His nomination for Best Rap Song with Ty Dolla $ign for Carnival marked his potential 25th Grammy win, but it seems unlikely that he would have taken the stage.
Meanwhile, Bianca Censori once again made headlines with a daring fashion choice. She wore a sheer, skin-tight mesh dress, which she revealed by dramatically shedding an oversized fur coat upon arrival. The bold look sparked debate on social media, with some questioning whether it could be considered indecent exposure under California law.
Legal experts note that while California Penal Code 314(1) prohibits lewd public exposure, the interpretation of Bianca’s outfit would depend on intent and context. The couple’s unexpected presence drew mixed reactions. Some speculated that Kanye known for his history of controversial award show moments, was making a statement, while others believed it was simply another attempt to steal the spotlight. Whatever the motive, their brief, uninvited Grammy appearance has certainly added to the ongoing buzz surrounding the rapper and his wife.
