News |  03 Feb 2025 17:54 |  By RnMTeam

Grammy Awards 2025: Stars embrace elegance and bold statements on the Red Carpet

MUMBAI: The Grammy Awards are known for their extravagant fashion, but this year’s ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena saw a more restrained approach, with many stars paying tribute to first responders and victims of LA’s recent wildfires.

The all-black trend continued from recent award shows, with Miley Cyrus stunning in a cut-out leather Saint Laurent dress and Olivia Rodrigo opting for a sleek halter-neck Versace gown. Lady Gaga set a somber tone in a dramatic long-sleeved Vivienne Westwood ball gown, while others brought a playful twist—J Balvin in a long silk Dior Men coat and Billie Eilish pairing her Prada suit with a sailor hat.

Many attendees also showed solidarity with LA by wearing blue heart pins, supporting MusiCares, a charity aiding music professionals affected by the fires. Stars like Brittany Howard, Jaden Smith, and Jacob Collier were among those spotted with the symbolic accessory.

Feathers and ruffles were a dominant theme of the night. Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in a custom JW Anderson gown with delicate accents, while Cardi B’s Roberto Cavalli Couture mermaid gown transitioned into an autumnal feathered train. Charli XCX and Chappell Roan, two of the night’s most nominated artists, dazzled in Jean Paul Gaultier creations—one fresh off the Spring-Summer 2025 runway, the other a vintage piece from the designer’s 2003 couture collection.

And, as expected at the Grammys, skin was in. The nude trend ranged from understated elegance, Madison Beer’s strapless gown and the sheer accents of Shakira’s Etro dress—to full-on shock factor. Bianca Censori made headlines by dropping her coat to reveal a barely-there see-through slip dress, leaving little to the imagination.

Check out some of the night’s best and boldest looks below. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

 

 

