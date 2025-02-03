Beyoncé wins historic album of the Year Grammy for Cowboy Carter

MUMBAI: Beyoncé finally claimed the elusive Album of the Year award at Sunday’s Grammys for Cowboy Carter, making history as the first Black woman to win the honor in the 21st century.
Despite being the most awarded and nominated artist in Grammy history, Beyoncé had been up for the category four times before without a win. With this victory, she joins Lauryn Hill (The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 1999), Natalie Cole, and Whitney Houston as only the fourth Black woman to ever win the award.
The trophy was presented by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department, in recognition of the recent wildfires that devastated thousands of homes.
“It’s been many, many years,” Beyoncé said in her speech, dedicating the win to Linda Martell, the first Black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry.
Host Trevor Noah acknowledged the significance of the moment, telling the audience, “We finally saw it happen, everyone.”
