RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jan 2025 16:43 |  By RnMTeam

'Feelings'- A new anthem of resilience and success by Jas Kahlon, out now on Let's Get Louder Music

MUMBAI: Feelings, the latest Punjabi track by Jas Kahlon, is now live on YouTube and all major streaming platforms under the Let’s Get LOUDER music label. Written, composed, and sung by Jas Kahlon, this powerful song tells an inspiring story of perseverance, determination, and the journey from struggle to success.

Filmed against the breathtaking landscapes of Australia, the music video contrasts the solitude of hard work with the exhilaration of triumph. With a blend of energetic beats and reflective moments, Feelings celebrates resilience, self-belief, and the rewards that come from staying true to your path. Released under the Let’s Get LOUDER label, Feelings is now available for streaming on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms. Watch the music video here: Feelings – Official Music Video About Let's Get LOUDER, Let's Get LOUDER a dynamic music label initiative under the arm of IN10 Media Network, is dedicated to amplifying the power of music, fostering creativity, and providing unparalleled opportunities for artists, producers, and music enthusiasts in India and beyond.

Launched in 2023, the vertical's mission is to revolutionize the music industry by empowering artists and providing them with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive. With global partnerships, the music business strives to build a community where artists can unleash their talent, express their unique voices, and connect with global audiences.

Released under the Let’s Get LOUDER label, Feelings is now available for streaming on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms.

Watch the music video :

Tags
Let's Ge's Louder Feelings music Songs
Related news
 | 31 Jan 2025

Rachana Kaura: The multi-talented star unveils new single 'Bheeji Jaaun Main'

MUMBAI: Rachana Kaura, a remarkable artist whose diverse talents and bold vision have continually redefined the boundaries of creativity, has officially released her latest single, 'Bheeji Jaaun Main' to widespread acclaim.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2025

Max URB_N drops #ShuffleItUp anthem 2.0- The IYKYDK campaign featuring Alaya F

MUMBAI: Max URB_N is back with a bold, electrifying anthem that embodies the essence of Gen-Z: unpredictable, ever-evolving, and impossible to box in.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2025

AR Rahman, Arijit Singh reunite for an eternal love anthem 'Jaane Tu' From 'Chhaava'; song out now!

MUMBAI: The Academy Award-winning legend A.R. Rahman and India’s most sought-after singer Arijit Singh have reunited  for the song ‘Jaane Tu’ from the, most awaited film Chhaava.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2025

Soundtrack to style: How pop musicians are revolutionizing fashion

MUMBAI: In the vibrant world of music, fashion serves as a powerful form of self-expression, and no one embodies this more than today's pop icons.

read more
 | 31 Jan 2025

Canadian musicians The Cooper Brothers join Canada's fight against U.S tariffs

MUMBAI: Internationally acclaimed country-rockers, the Cooper Brothers, are joining the fight against the threat of U.S. tariffs.

read more

RnM Biz

Beyond the Spotlight: Roshan Abbas shares the struggles and triumphs of organizing 'Spoken Fest'

MUMBAI: Spoken Fest, Kommune's annual celebration of storytelling, poetry, and music, is back foread more

Mirchi launches first-ever song Parade to unite India through music

MUMBAI: This Republic Day, Mirchi is set to redefine how we celebrate the nation’s unity with theread more

Tips Music Limited records Rs 6,482.69 lakh revenue in Q3 FY25

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, one of India’s leading entertainment companies, has struck a harmonioread more

Virgin Music India announces distribution deal with celebrated Indian singer and Composer Papon

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepread more

WhatsApp introduces music sharing in status updates for iOS Beta Testers

MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through theiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Spoken Fest Mumbai: The ultimate checklist for fans- Don't miss out!

MUMBAI: Get ready for Asia's largest celebration of storytelling, poetry, music, and culture - Spoken Fest 2025! This two-day extravaganza, happening...read more

2
Badshah unleashes a catchy gaming-music mashup with 'Imma Be Your Pokémon'!

MUMBAI: Badshah is back with a bang! The Indian rapper and singer has just dropped his brand-new song, "Imma Be Your Pokémon", and it's already...read more

3
Rachana Kaura: The multi-talented star unveils new single 'Bheeji Jaaun Main'

MUMBAI: Rachana Kaura, a remarkable artist whose diverse talents and bold vision have continually redefined the boundaries of creativity, has...read more

4
Max URB_N drops #ShuffleItUp anthem 2.0- The IYKYDK campaign featuring Alaya F

MUMBAI: Max URB_N is back with a bold, electrifying anthem that embodies the essence of Gen-Z: unpredictable, ever-evolving, and impossible to box in...read more

5
Sasha Alex Sloan releases new version of 'What Have They Done To Us' from Arcane Season 2 soundtrack

MUMBAI: Riot Games and Virgin Music Group reveal a stirring new version of “What Have They Done to Us,” featuring the haunting and enigmatic vocals...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games