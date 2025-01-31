'Feelings'- A new anthem of resilience and success by Jas Kahlon, out now on Let's Get Louder Music

MUMBAI: Feelings, the latest Punjabi track by Jas Kahlon, is now live on YouTube and all major streaming platforms under the Let’s Get LOUDER music label. Written, composed, and sung by Jas Kahlon, this powerful song tells an inspiring story of perseverance, determination, and the journey from struggle to success.
Filmed against the breathtaking landscapes of Australia, the music video contrasts the solitude of hard work with the exhilaration of triumph. With a blend of energetic beats and reflective moments, Feelings celebrates resilience, self-belief, and the rewards that come from staying true to your path. Released under the Let’s Get LOUDER label, Feelings is now available for streaming on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms. Watch the music video here: Feelings – Official Music Video About Let's Get LOUDER, Let's Get LOUDER a dynamic music label initiative under the arm of IN10 Media Network, is dedicated to amplifying the power of music, fostering creativity, and providing unparalleled opportunities for artists, producers, and music enthusiasts in India and beyond.
Launched in 2023, the vertical's mission is to revolutionize the music industry by empowering artists and providing them with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive. With global partnerships, the music business strives to build a community where artists can unleash their talent, express their unique voices, and connect with global audiences.
Watch the music video :
