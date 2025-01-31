RadioandMusic
AR Rahman, Arijit Singh reunite for an eternal love anthem 'Jaane Tu' From 'Chhaava'; song out now!

MUMBAI: The Academy Award-winning legend A.R. Rahman and India’s most sought-after singer Arijit Singh have reunited  for the song ‘Jaane Tu’ from the, most awaited film Chhaava. This enchanting song, chronicles the eternal bond of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna respectively. "Chhaava," produced by the visionary Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, and directed by the talented Laxman Utekar, brings to life an iconic figure from India's history in a way never seen before. The film is set to roar in theatres on 14th of February worldwide.

The song was launched in Hyderabad by the starcast amidst their fans and media. The teaser of the song has already garnered an incredible response, and the full track is sure to live up to the hype, delivering an unforgettable experience.  ‘Jaane Tu’ is a song that echoes the sentiments of a bond that has won over odds. A.R. Rahman’s composition carries his trademark brilliance - intricate, otherworldly, yet universal. With poetic lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the song captures the beauty of love with Arijit Singh’s heart touching vocals is all set to create waves of love amongst the audience.     

A.R Rahman says, “For Jaane Tu, I wanted the music to echo the timeless devotion-like love between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, while also speaking to the modern soul. The endeavour was to craft something that feels like a bridge between two worlds – historical and contemporary. Arijit Singh’s textured and emotionally laden voice wraps around the composition, carrying the listener into a world of yearning and hope. His classical expertise and heartfelt delivery elevates the song to a realm very few singers can unlock.”

Arijit Singh says, “Jaane Tu is divine and sincere. The melody hits right in the centre. I feel blessed that Rahman sir has given me the opportunity I am grateful. I feel his music transcends time and I feel lucky to experience his music. singing this song I felt pure and passionate.”

Director Laxman Utekar shares, “A R Rahman and Arijit Singh’s collaborations have always been more than chartbusters – they’re emotional touchstone for listeners. Jaane Tu promises to be one of those classics—an anthem of love that has been through unimaginable odds. This song is a tribute to the kind of love that moves mountains and stands the test of time. Rahman sir’s music has the rare ability to take you to another plane, and Arijit’s voice grounds that journey in human emotion. Both Rahman Sir and Arijit Singh along with Irshad Kamil’s lyrics elevated the narrative, conveying the pulse of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai’s love and sacrifices to be together.”

Lyricist Irshad Kamil says “With Jaane Tu, we wanted to capture a feeling that transcends time—a love so pure, so effortless, that it feels eternal. Collaborating with A.R Rahman is always special as he weaves in emotional depth with his music that turned the lyrics into something more than just words—into a timeless memory, one that would connect with listeners long after they hear it.”

With the brilliant A. R. Rahman composing the music, the film is a celebration of storytelling brilliance. The charismatic Vicky Kaushal stars as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the lion, portraying the legendary leader's unmatched courage and resolve. Opposite him, the intense Akshaye Khanna takes on the role of the formidable Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb, setting the stage for an epic clash of rulers. Adding grace and strength to the story is the versatile Rashmika Mandanna, who brings to life Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale, the Queen of Swarajya and Chhatrapati's queen, embodying elegance and resilience. Music of the film is presented by Sony Music Entertainment India.

Linkfire - Jaane Tu : https://smi.lnk.to/JaaneTu

AR Rahman Arijit Singh Vicky Kaushal music
