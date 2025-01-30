Mercury Rev's North American tour kicks off in Feb

MUMBAI: Legendary psychedelic rock band Mercury Rev released their new album Born Horses via Bella Union to acclaim spanning Pitchfork, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, Consequence, Under The Radar, Talkhouse, Uproxx, NME, FLOOD Magazine and Clash. The band is thrilled to bring their riveting live show stateside, kicking off their North American tour February 24 in Vancouver with stops in NYC, LA, Seattle, Boston, DC and more. Tickets on-sale now!

Recently hailed by Pitchfork with a 9.3 for their 1991 classic Yerself Is Steam, Mercury Rev has been revered for their experimental artistry and challenging the status quo throughout their career. The new collection is a glistening psych-jazz-folk-baroque-ambient quest highlighting the band’s sophisticated instrumentation, met with heroic indie rock chops and offering a fresh new poetic perspective.

Born Horses is vocally inspired by the spirits of art minimalist Tony Conrad (LaMonte Young’s Dream Syndicate w/ John Cale and a close friend to The Velvet Underground) and beat poet Robert Creeley (one of the most influential American poets of the 20th century and an associate of Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg and the Black Mountain poets), acolytes of progressive thought and action who both taught at the University at Buffalo, the city where the band was formed.