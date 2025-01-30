RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jan 2025 13:35 |  By RnMTeam

Experience the divine: Audiobooks and documentaries on kumbh mela and understanding spirituality

MUMBAI: Ever wondered what it's like to experience the spiritual richness of Kumbh Mela, yet can't make the journey? This once-in-a-lifetime event is an awe-inspiring opportunity for millions to connect with sadhus and gurus, however, many people are unable to attend. Luckily, a rich collection of audiobooks and documentaries now brings this sacred experience to your ears, offering guidance and life lessons from some of the most respected gurus. For those fascinated by the deep teachings of spiritual masters, these stories offer a window into a world of devotion, knowledge, and enlightenment.
 
Pro Tip: If you’re intrigued by the mysticism surrounding ascetics who walk the path few dare to tread, a must-listen for you would be ‘Aghori’ by Kevin Missal, which is set to release on Audible this February!
 
TO LISTEN:
 
 
Service: Audible
 
Authored by Sadhguru, the audiobook explores the concept of karma beyond its common understanding as a simple system of rewards and punishments. Rather than seeing it as a strict ledger of good and bad actions, he shows how we can use the principles of karma to bring more meaning and joy into our lives. With clear, step-by-step sutras, he guides us through the complexities of life, helping us harness the power to shape our destinies and live more fully. It's a thought-provoking, empowering journey toward self-discovery and transformation.
 
 
Service: Audible
 
Did you know the 60,000 thoughts we produce daily are the true architects of our happiness and challenges? In this audiobook, Swami Mukundananda reveals the incredible potential within our minds to shape the course of our lives. By focusing on transforming these thoughts, rather than just our actions, we can achieve remarkable results with minimal effort. Through practical teachings on mind management, meditation, and creative thinking, this audiobook guides you toward harnessing the power of your thoughts to fulfil your life’s purpose and elevate your inner self.
 
 
Service: Audible
 
Autobiography of a Yogi is a timeless spiritual classic, revered since its release in 1946. With Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley narrating, this audiobook brings to life Paramahansa Yogananda's inspiring journey, blending personal stories and profound wisdom. Yogananda takes us through his encounters with extraordinary masters and saints, offering an insightful introduction to the philosophy of Yoga. Still celebrated as one of the most influential books on Eastern spirituality, this edition invites listeners to explore a path to deeper truth and enlightenment.
 
 
Service: Audible
 
Ever wondered how to tap into the ultimate source of happiness within you? In this audiobook, Himalayan ascetic Om Swami reveals the mysteries of kundalini, the hidden energy that can transform your life. With his trademark blend of personal anecdotes and wisdom, Swami offers practical steps for awakening this powerful force and understanding the seven chakras. This is an inspiring journey into the core of kundalini, drawn from years of deep meditation and firsthand experience.
 
TO WATCH:
 
 
Service: Amazon Prime Video
 
The Maha Kumbh, which has been celebrated for over four thousand years, unfolds along the sacred banks of the Ganges River, where temporary cities spring up to welcome millions of pilgrims. This documentary captures the festival’s deep-rooted cultural significance with a glimpse into the devotion and rituals that have transcended time. It's an exploration of faith, community, and the timeless traditions that continue to unite people across generations.
 
 
Service: Amazon Prime Video
 
Filmmaker Pan Nalin, in this film, takes us on a profound journey to the Kumbh Mela, one of the world's most extraordinary religious gatherings! Amidst the spiritual chaos, he meets wise men who wrestle with a timeless question: to embrace the world or to renounce it entirely. The film beautifully captures their inner struggles and reflections, offering a unique perspective on faith and the human condition. It’s a moving exploration of belief, self-discovery, and the crossroads of life.
 
 
Service: Amazon Prime Video
 
‘The Secret Lives of Aghori Sadhus’ takes you on a fascinating journey into the mysterious lives of Aghori Sadhus, a sect known for their intense spiritual practices. This series unravels their philosophy, rituals, and unique daily lives, offering a rare glimpse into their quest for liberation from the cycle of reincarnation. It’s an eye-opening exploration of a way of life that challenges conventional beliefs and pushes the boundaries of spirituality.
Tags
Amazon Prime Video Audible Kumbh Mela
Related news
 | 23 Jan 2025

Stories that ignite patriotism: Audiobooks, Series, and Films to tune into for this Republic Day

MUMBAI: What if this Republic Day, you could feel the pulse of India's history, not through a classroom lecture, but through the stories of those who lived it?

read more
 | 13 Jan 2025

Marvel Entertainment and Audible reveal trailer for the sixth and final season of Marvel's Wastelanders, a hindi Audible original podcast series

MUMBAI: Audible, a leading producer and provider of premium audio content, has today revealed the trailer for the upcoming release of the sixth and final instalment of the Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders.

read more
 | 23 Dec 2024

Holiday magic awaits! Cozy up with these festive audiobooks, podcasts, and films

MUMBAI: Christmas is a season of joy, nostalgia, and cozy moments spent with loved ones.

read more
 | 06 Dec 2024

Loved Moana 2? Here’s the perfect lineup of Disney audiobooks to keep the adventure going!

MUMBAI: With the recent release of Moana 2, Disney fans have even more reason to celebrate!

read more
 | 25 Nov 2024

A universe of epic battles and fight for survival: Dive into the dune saga with these audiobooks and movies

MUMBAI: If you’re excited to watch Dune: Prophecy and don’t know where to begin, we’ve got you covered! From the iconic novels of Frank Herbert to the stunning cinematic adaptations, this sci-fi epic has captivated audiences for generations.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi launches first-ever song Parade to unite India through music

MUMBAI: This Republic Day, Mirchi is set to redefine how we celebrate the nation’s unity with theread more

Tips Music Limited records Rs 6,482.69 lakh revenue in Q3 FY25

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, one of India’s leading entertainment companies, has struck a harmonioread more

Virgin Music India announces distribution deal with celebrated Indian singer and Composer Papon

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepread more

WhatsApp introduces music sharing in status updates for iOS Beta Testers

MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through theiread more

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more

top# 5 articles

1
Coldplay's Mumbai concert: Sustainability takes a backseat to profit

MUMBAI: Coldplay's high-profile tour has been touted for its eco-friendly ambitions, but the Mumbai concert's egregious waste management and...read more

2
Pop icon King returns to rule hearts with new soul-stirring track 'Stay'

MUMBAI: KING, the global pop phenomenon behind record-shattering anthems like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Jaana Na Piya, and Tu Aake Dekhle, is back with...read more

3
Mercury Rev's North American tour kicks off in Feb

MUMBAI: Legendary psychedelic rock band Mercury Rev released their new album Born Horses via Bella Union to acclaim spanning Pitchfork, Stereogum,...read more

4
Aditya Rikhari unveils the first track, "Sajna Ve," from Ravator's album 'Sajna'

MUMBAI: Renowned DJ and producer Ravator, recently announced the release of his latest album, Sajna. This 12-track masterpiece intricately explores...read more

5
Harmonizing with the planet: How music concerts in India can go green and prioritize sustainability

MUMBAI: As the music industry in India continues to grow and evolve, it's becoming increasingly important for concert organizers and promoters to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games