RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jan 2025 13:04 |  By RnMTeam

Elpro International School organises Pune’s biggest literary festival 'Saahitya'

MUMBAI: The five-day literary festival, Saahitya 2025, held at Elpro International School, Phase 1 - Hinjawadi, concluded on Republic Day i.e. 26th January 2025, leaving its mark as one of the most vibrant celebrations of literature and culture in recent memory. With an array of sessions, performances, workshops, and a book fair, Saahitya offered a space for creativity, intellect, and cultural exchange, captivating attendees from all walks of life.

A special highlight of the festival was the grand book fair, hosted by Crossword, which was open throughout the five days from January 22 to 26. From 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily, the fair welcomed readers to explore a wide range of books across genres, making it a haven for book enthusiasts and casual readers alike.

The festival opened on January 22 with a spectacular inauguration ceremony that set the tone for the days ahead. Literary enthusiasts were thrilled by an engaging session with the celebrated author Ankur Warikoo, whose insights and experiences drew a packed audience. The evening concluded with a soul-stirring performance by the Wadali Brothers, whose melodic tunes left the audience in awe, making the first evening a perfect blend of intellectual and artistic delight.

As the festival continued, it delved deeper into interactive and cultural experiences. On the second day, an exciting Quiz Session hosted by Skillsphere brought a competitive edge to the festival, while Arvind Jagtap charmed the crowd with his session titled "Selfie," filled with wit and storytelling. The highlight of the evening was Vaarasa - Paramparecha, a mesmerizing performance by Team Vaarasa that celebrated the beauty of Marathi literature and music.

The team, led by poet Vaibhav Joshi, featured the remarkable talents of anchor Milind Kulkarni, vocalists Nagesh Adgaonkar and Madhura Datar, and instrumentalists Vikram Bhat on the tabla; Apoorv Dravid on pakhawaj, dholak, and dholki; Uddhav Kumbhar on percussion; Nilesh Deshpande on the flute; and Kedar Paranjpe on the keyboard. Their harmonious performance left the audience deeply moved and proud of their cultural heritage.

The third day brought a delightful mix of learning and artistic expression. A workshop and competition organized by Amar Chitra Katha revived timeless stories for a new generation, engaging children and adults alike. Author Akshat Gupta delivered a compelling session, redefining Indian mythology as “Satyalogy” and asserting that the yugas were historical events, not myths. He also emphasized the importance of innovative education in shaping young minds. Beyond his profound insights, Gupta’s humility shone through as he warmly engaged with fans, proving that success and kindness go hand in hand. The day concluded on a poetic note as the renowned Ashok Chakradhar enthralled the audience with his evocative recitation, leaving everyone spellbound.

On the fourth day, Saahitya embraced creativity in full bloom. An open mic session provided a platform for budding artists and writers to share their voices, while a Scrabble competition added a playful twist to the literary atmosphere. Shabnam Minwalla captivated readers during her author session, inspiring many with her literary journey. Later in the evening, the Character Parade brought beloved literary figures to life, filling the venue with color, imagination, and energy.

The festival culminated in a grand finale celebrating the richness of art and literature. The evening began with a lively Literary Tambola session, followed by a graceful Kathakali performance by Renjini Suresh and Team, which mesmerized the audience. Manoj Muntashir Shukla, in his powerful author session, spoke passionately about the greatness of India, lauding its cultural diversity, historical depth, and literary wealth. He urged the audience to take pride in India's rich heritage and to carry forward its legacy with pride. His speech, filled with patriotic fervor and optimism, resonated deeply with the audience.

The night reached its peak with a captivating performance by Mame Khan, whose powerful voice and stage presence had the audience swaying to his Rajasthani folk music blended with contemporary beats. From soulful traditional songs to high-energy tracks, Mame Khan’s ability to engage the crowd, encouraging sing-alongs and claps, made the concert a celebration. His heartfelt gratitude and personal anecdotes about his music added a special touch, making the performance unforgettable.

Saahitya 2025 was more than just a festival—it was a celebration of ideas, stories, and cultural heritage. With its thoughtfully curated events, stellar line-up of authors, performers, and artists, and robust partnerships, it left an indelible mark on the hearts of its attendees. Saahitya truly lived up to its promise of being "Pune’s biggest literary festival."

Tags
Saahitya Republic Day Nilesh Deshpande Vaibhav Joshi
Related news
 | 27 Jan 2025

Guru Randhawa celebrated Republic Day with soldiers in Kashmir

MUMBAI: Global sensation Guru Randhawa celebrated Republic Day 2025 with the soldiers of the Dagger and Gunners Unit in  BaraMulla , Kashmir. Sharing his heartfelt moments Guru posted a video stating ,  “Happy Republic Day to all my Indians. Proud to be an Indian.

read more
 | 14 Jan 2025

Sennheiser unveils Republic Day offers with up to 50% off on premium audio products

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a leader in audio technology, is offering exciting deals on its premium product range during the Republic Day Sale 2025, starting January 13 for all customers, including both Prime and non-Prime members.

read more
 | 18 Jan 2024

Global radio chart-topper Vineet sets the tone for 2024 with a vibrant patriotic-pop offering 'Born In Bharat, Born For India'

MUMBAI : Renowned singer-songwriter, author, and globally recognised radio charter Vineet Singh Hukmani is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest musical endeavor, "Born In Bharat, Born For India." This new-age pop anthem is a testament to the unwavering patriotism that resonates

read more
Daler Mehndi
 | 25 Jan 2022

On Republic Day, Daler Mehndi will stage India's first virtual live concert in the Metaverse

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi, the star of the original Green Screen technology revolution in Indian music back in 1998, is all set to present the nation with its first Metaverse concert on Republic Day.

read more
 | 21 Jan 2022

Daler Mehndi to perform at R-Day Metaverse event

MUMBAI: Singer and record producer Daler Mehndi, who has lent his voice to tracks such as 'Rang De Basanti', 'Dangal' and 'Tunak Tunak Tun', is set to perform at India's first Metaverse concert on Republic Day.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi launches first-ever song Parade to unite India through music

MUMBAI: This Republic Day, Mirchi is set to redefine how we celebrate the nation’s unity with theread more

Tips Music Limited records Rs 6,482.69 lakh revenue in Q3 FY25

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, one of India’s leading entertainment companies, has struck a harmonioread more

Virgin Music India announces distribution deal with celebrated Indian singer and Composer Papon

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepread more

WhatsApp introduces music sharing in status updates for iOS Beta Testers

MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through theiread more

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Coldplay's Mumbai concert: Sustainability takes a backseat to profit

MUMBAI: Coldplay's high-profile tour has been touted for its eco-friendly ambitions, but the Mumbai concert's egregious waste management and...read more

2
Pop icon King returns to rule hearts with new soul-stirring track 'Stay'

MUMBAI: KING, the global pop phenomenon behind record-shattering anthems like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Jaana Na Piya, and Tu Aake Dekhle, is back with...read more

3
Mercury Rev's North American tour kicks off in Feb

MUMBAI: Legendary psychedelic rock band Mercury Rev released their new album Born Horses via Bella Union to acclaim spanning Pitchfork, Stereogum,...read more

4
Aditya Rikhari unveils the first track, "Sajna Ve," from Ravator's album 'Sajna'

MUMBAI: Renowned DJ and producer Ravator, recently announced the release of his latest album, Sajna. This 12-track masterpiece intricately explores...read more

5
Harmonizing with the planet: How music concerts in India can go green and prioritize sustainability

MUMBAI: As the music industry in India continues to grow and evolve, it's becoming increasingly important for concert organizers and promoters to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games